Genshin Impact Kachina ascension materials

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Aug 24, 2024 11:09 GMT
Kachina ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)
Kachina ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Kachina is a new playable character set to be released in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update. She is a Geo unit who wields a Polearm. Many players might look forward to pulling her since she is one of the earliest playable Natlan characters. Fortunately, Kachina's ascension materials have been officially revealed and Travelers can start pre-farming for her.

Genshin Impact Kachina ascension and talent level-up materials

Here's a table with all the materials needed to max ascend Kachina in Genshin Impact.

Ascension levelMaterialsMora requiredReward
Level 20Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1, Quenepa Berry x3, Sentry's Wooden Whistle x320000Acquaint Fate x1
Level 40Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3, Overripe Flamegranate x2, Quenepa Berry x10, Sentry's Wooden Whistle x1540000NA
Level 50Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6, Overripe Flamegranate x4. Quenepa Berry x20, Warrior's Metal Whistle x1260000Acquaint Fate x1
Level 60Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3, Overripe Flamegranate x8, Quenepa Berry x30, Warrior's Metal Feather x18 80000NA
Level 70Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6, Overripe Flamegranate x12, Quenepa Berry x45, Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x12100000Aquaint Fate x1
Level 80Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6, Overripe Flamegranate x20, Quenepa Berry x60, Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x24120000NA

Listed below is the total amount of materials you will need to max ascend Kachina and level up all three of her passives:

  • Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
  • Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
  • Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
  • Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
  • Quenepa Berry x168
  • Overripe Flamegranate x46
  • Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36
  • Warrior's Metal Whistle x96
  • Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129
  • Teachings of Conflict x9
  • Guide to Conflict x63
  • Philosophies of Conflict x114
  • Fading Candle x18
  • Crown of Insight x3

Where to find all the Kachina level-up materials

Most of the materials needed to level up Kachina are unavailable since Natlan is yet to be released. However, there are some items you can still farm in version 4.8.

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Prithiva Topaz Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)
Prithiva Topaz Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special elemental stones required to level up Geo characters. Here's a list of all the bosses that are always guaranteed to drop these items:

  • Geo Hypostasis
  • Ruin Serpent
  • Prototype Cal. Breguet
  • Golden Wolflord

Prototype Cal. Breguet is in Fontaine and Golden Wolflord is in Tsurumi Island, Inazuma. Meanwhile, Geo Hypostasis in Liyue and Ruin Serpent can be found in The Chasm: Underground Mines.

Fading Candle

Fading Candle (Image via HoYoverse)
Fading Candle (Image via HoYoverse)

Fading Candle is a talent level-up material obtained after defeating The Knave weekly boss.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

