Genshin Impact Kachina ascension materials

Kachina is a new playable character set to be released in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update. She is a Geo unit who wields a Polearm. Many players might look forward to pulling her since she is one of the earliest playable Natlan characters. Fortunately, Kachina's ascension materials have been officially revealed and Travelers can start pre-farming for her.
Genshin Impact Kachina ascension and talent level-up materials
Here's a table with all the materials needed to max ascend Kachina in Genshin Impact.
Listed below is the total amount of materials you will need to max ascend Kachina and level up all three of her passives:
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Quenepa Berry x168
- Overripe Flamegranate x46
- Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36
- Warrior's Metal Whistle x96
- Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129
- Teachings of Conflict x9
- Guide to Conflict x63
- Philosophies of Conflict x114
- Fading Candle x18
- Crown of Insight x3
Where to find all the Kachina level-up materials
Most of the materials needed to level up Kachina are unavailable since Natlan is yet to be released. However, there are some items you can still farm in version 4.8.
Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special elemental stones required to level up Geo characters. Here's a list of all the bosses that are always guaranteed to drop these items:
- Geo Hypostasis
- Ruin Serpent
- Prototype Cal. Breguet
- Golden Wolflord
Prototype Cal. Breguet is in Fontaine and Golden Wolflord is in Tsurumi Island, Inazuma. Meanwhile, Geo Hypostasis in Liyue and Ruin Serpent can be found in The Chasm: Underground Mines.
Fading Candle
Fading Candle is a talent level-up material obtained after defeating The Knave weekly boss.
