Genshin Impact Kachina ascension materials

Kachina is a new playable character set to be released in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update. She is a Geo unit who wields a Polearm. Many players might look forward to pulling her since she is one of the earliest playable Natlan characters. Fortunately, Kachina's ascension materials have been officially revealed and Travelers can start pre-farming for her.

Genshin Impact Kachina ascension and talent level-up materials

Here's a table with all the materials needed to max ascend Kachina in Genshin Impact.

Ascension level Materials Mora required Reward Level 20 Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1, Quenepa Berry x3, Sentry's Wooden Whistle x3 20000 Acquaint Fate x1 Level 40 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3, Overripe Flamegranate x2, Quenepa Berry x10, Sentry's Wooden Whistle x15 40000 NA Level 50 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6, Overripe Flamegranate x4. Quenepa Berry x20, Warrior's Metal Whistle x12 60000 Acquaint Fate x1 Level 60 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3, Overripe Flamegranate x8, Quenepa Berry x30, Warrior's Metal Feather x18 80000 NA Level 70 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6, Overripe Flamegranate x12, Quenepa Berry x45, Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x12 100000 Aquaint Fate x1 Level 80 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6, Overripe Flamegranate x20, Quenepa Berry x60, Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x24 120000 NA

Listed below is the total amount of materials you will need to max ascend Kachina and level up all three of her passives:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Quenepa Berry x168

Overripe Flamegranate x46

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x36

Warrior's Metal Whistle x96

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x129

Teachings of Conflict x9

Guide to Conflict x63

Philosophies of Conflict x114

Fading Candle x18

Crown of Insight x3

Where to find all the Kachina level-up materials

Most of the materials needed to level up Kachina are unavailable since Natlan is yet to be released. However, there are some items you can still farm in version 4.8.

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Prithiva Topaz Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone are special elemental stones required to level up Geo characters. Here's a list of all the bosses that are always guaranteed to drop these items:

Geo Hypostasis

Ruin Serpent

Prototype Cal. Breguet

Golden Wolflord

Prototype Cal. Breguet is in Fontaine and Golden Wolflord is in Tsurumi Island, Inazuma. Meanwhile, Geo Hypostasis in Liyue and Ruin Serpent can be found in The Chasm: Underground Mines.

Fading Candle

Fading Candle (Image via HoYoverse)

Fading Candle is a talent level-up material obtained after defeating The Knave weekly boss.

