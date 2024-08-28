How to unlock Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King boss in Genshin Impact

The Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King is a new world boss in Genshin Impact 5.0. It can be found in an underground cave located north of "Scions of the Canopy" in Natlan, and it drops ascension materials for characters like Kachina and Kinich. Locating it can be slightly tricky since it is hidden inside a cave on a new map.

This article provides a simple guide on how to reach the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King in Genshin Impact and lists all the possible rewards that can be obtained by defeating it.

Genshin Impact Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King location guide

Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King route (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King is located in an underground cave north of the "Scions of the Canopy" in Genshin Impact's Natlan. To find the boss, teleport to the waypoint south of Sulfurous Veins and look down to your right to find a large underground space.

Unlock the teleport waypoints (Image via HoYoverse)

Jump in and keep heading southwest until you find the teleport waypoint and the boss arena.

Simple tip to defeat Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King

Apply Pyro on the fruits (Image via HoYoverse)

While fighting the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King, the boss will drop three Flamegranates on the ground before swallowing them and spitting them as giant fireballs, which is also one of its main abilities. Now, when the giant Saurian drops the fruits, you must ignite all three by applying Pyro on them before the boss swallows them.

This will result in the fruit exploding inside the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King's mouth and momentarily stunning it. You can use this window to unleash all your strong attacks and defeat the boss.

On a related note, exploding the Flamegrante inside the giant Saurian's mouth for the first time will also unlock a hidden achievement called Et tu, Dinobrute?

Boss rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the rewards you can get by defeating the Gluttonous Yumkasaur Mountain King:

Overripe Flamegranate

Nagadus Emerald Sliver

Nagadus Emerald Fragment

Nagadus Emerald Chunk

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

Berserker artifact set

Instructor artifact set

Adventurer artifact set

Gladiator's Finale artifact set

Wanderer's Troupe artifact set

You can obtain these materials by using 40 Original Resin. Additionally, with the introduction of World Lv. 9, you are guaranteed to get at least three Overripe Flamegranate drops after defeating the boss.

