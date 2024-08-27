Genshin Impact players can quickly obtain Primogems and other useful resources by using redeem codes. Since there are no associated tasks with redeeming them, they are a lucrative option for free rewards. All players have to do is enter the codes at the designated location in-game or on the official website to avail of benefits. With the release of version 5.0 on August 28, 2024, players can utilize several redeem codes that are currently active.

This article lists all active codes in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update and how to redeem them.

All Genshin Impact 5.0 redeem codes

Here is a list of all Genshin Impact 5.0 codes active in August 2024 and their corresponding rewards:

BlazeToNatlan : Primogem x60, Hero's Wit x3, Sanctifying Unction x5, Mora x30,000

: Primogem x60, Hero's Wit x3, Sanctifying Unction x5, Mora x30,000 DT4BZD5RT5U9: Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5

Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5 TTKEXYBCNWFH : Mora x30,000, "Pile 'Em Up" x3

: Mora x30,000, "Pile 'Em Up" x3 5A2WEGTVPXFV : Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

: Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 5SKXWYSCPEVR : Hero's Wit x5

: Hero's Wit x5 HIIKNICN5N17 : Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10

: Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10 YNQS332O31TG : Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10

: Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10 CXCG929M9MB9 : Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 YILB5OHN89CN : Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 NAJEWZTD7XD5: Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5

Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5 USDA9H94ZHSE - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

- Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 ZOYWFIGI3NJ2 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

- Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 ARQS5391FY79 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

- Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 KKFD1J97LTJ2 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5

- Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5 GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50, Hero's Wit x3

Trending

Fans should note that each code has a fixed expiration date after which it cannot be exchanged. As such, we recommend using them at the earliest to not miss out on the rewards.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2024 Anniversary to reward free 5-star character of choice

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Genshin players can either use the redemption codes on the official website or from within the game.

Redeem code on the website

Redeem code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's how to use codes on the official website:

Head over to the official HoYoverse redeem code website.

Log in using the account details.

Select the game Server.

Fill in the code and tap on Redeem to receive the rewards.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

Redeem codes in-game

Redeem code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's look at how to exchange codes inside the game:

Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner or by pressing the Esc key.

Head over to the Settings and navigate to the Account section.

Click on the Redeem Code option.

Open the dialog box and fill in the code here to obtain rewards.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

Recently expired codes

The following Genshin Impact codes have expired recently:

FOLLOWGENSHINIMPACTDE : Mora x20,000, Sweet Madam x3, Berry and Mind Burst x3, Tea Break Pancake x3

: Mora x20,000, Sweet Madam x3, Berry and Mind Burst x3, Tea Break Pancake x3 MGKH82L54F6S : Mora x10,000, Lakelight Lily x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, and Fine Enhancement Ore x5

: Mora x10,000, Lakelight Lily x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, and Fine Enhancement Ore x5 2SMTYV59TLFD : Primogems x100, and Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

: Primogems x100, and Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 7SMTGV59BLXH : Primogems x100, and Hero's Wit x5

: Primogems x100, and Hero's Wit x5 8T4TGDLRA5E5: Primogems x100, and Mora x50,000

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!