Genshin Impact players can quickly obtain Primogems and other useful resources by using redeem codes. Since there are no associated tasks with redeeming them, they are a lucrative option for free rewards. All players have to do is enter the codes at the designated location in-game or on the official website to avail of benefits. With the release of version 5.0 on August 28, 2024, players can utilize several redeem codes that are currently active.
This article lists all active codes in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update and how to redeem them.
All Genshin Impact 5.0 redeem codes
Here is a list of all Genshin Impact 5.0 codes active in August 2024 and their corresponding rewards:
- BlazeToNatlan: Primogem x60, Hero's Wit x3, Sanctifying Unction x5, Mora x30,000
- DT4BZD5RT5U9: Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5
- TTKEXYBCNWFH: Mora x30,000, "Pile 'Em Up" x3
- 5A2WEGTVPXFV: Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- 5SKXWYSCPEVR: Hero's Wit x5
- HIIKNICN5N17: Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10
- YNQS332O31TG: Lakelight Lily x3, Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x10
- CXCG929M9MB9: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- YILB5OHN89CN: Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- NAJEWZTD7XD5: Primogem x60, Adventurer's Experience x5
- USDA9H94ZHSE - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- ZOYWFIGI3NJ2 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- ARQS5391FY79 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- KKFD1J97LTJ2 - Mora x10,000, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ore x5, Stir-Fried Fish Noodles x5, Jueyun Chili Chicken x5
- GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50, Hero's Wit x3
Fans should note that each code has a fixed expiration date after which it cannot be exchanged. As such, we recommend using them at the earliest to not miss out on the rewards.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
Genshin players can either use the redemption codes on the official website or from within the game.
Redeem code on the website
Here's how to use codes on the official website:
- Head over to the official HoYoverse redeem code website.
- Log in using the account details.
- Select the game Server.
- Fill in the code and tap on Redeem to receive the rewards.
- Repeat this process for the remaining codes.
Redeem codes in-game
Let's look at how to exchange codes inside the game:
- Open the Paimon menu from the top-left corner or by pressing the Esc key.
- Head over to the Settings and navigate to the Account section.
- Click on the Redeem Code option.
- Open the dialog box and fill in the code here to obtain rewards.
- Repeat this process for the remaining codes.
Recently expired codes
The following Genshin Impact codes have expired recently:
- FOLLOWGENSHINIMPACTDE: Mora x20,000, Sweet Madam x3, Berry and Mind Burst x3, Tea Break Pancake x3
- MGKH82L54F6S: Mora x10,000, Lakelight Lily x3, Adventurer's Experience x10, and Fine Enhancement Ore x5
- 2SMTYV59TLFD: Primogems x100, and Mystic Enhancement Ore x10
- 7SMTGV59BLXH: Primogems x100, and Hero's Wit x5
- 8T4TGDLRA5E5: Primogems x100, and Mora x50,000
