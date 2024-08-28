Genshin Impact: How to transform into the Saurian State in Natlan

Genshin Impact's 5.0 update is here, and with it comes a lot of new gameplay mechanics. One of these is the game allowing you to transform into the Saurian State in Natlan. This new feature allows you to take the form of the native dragons of the Land of Pyro and it can be used for solving puzzles and traversing the vast landscape.

This article will go over everything you need to know about the Saurian State in Natlan in Genshin Impact, including how you can transform into one such creature.

How to transform into the Saurian State in Natlan

As you enter the Nation of Pyro during Natlan's Archon Quest in Genshin Impact, you will start an optional mission called Lost in the Woods. This is a very small sequence where you will need to defeat a few rift-hounds before befriending a Tepetlisaur. This is where you unlock the Indwelling ability that allows you to enter the Saurian State in Natlan.

The Indwelling ability (Image via HoYoverse)

Look at any of the three available dragons, and you will get the option to use the Indwelling ability to transform into the Saurians that roam the wild. You can also use the Saurian Spiritsconces found in specific areas of Natlan, especially during time trials and other challenges.

Saurian Spiritsconces (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have taken the form of a Saurian, you can traverse the landscapes of Natlan. Each dragon is unique, and all of them have various abilities that can be used to solve puzzles and time trial challenges.

Just keep an eye out for the Phlogiston bar in Genshin Impact, as it is the stamina for the Saurian State in Natlan. The bar will be consumed as you use various abilities or traverse through the Nation of Pyro.

All Saurians in Genshin Impact

The game currently allows you to transform into three Saurians as of the 5.0 update.

Teptelisaur

Teptelisaur (Image via HoYoverse)

The Teptelisaur is the first species of Saurian that you will encounter in Natlan. These creatures can be used to quickly traverse the landscape underground and also to scale tall cliffs. At times, you will encounter small glowing orange holes in cliffs. Using the Tetelisaur's abilities in these holes will allow you to scale cliffs quickly.

Yumkasaur

The Yumkasaur can traverse the map using grapple points (Image via HoYoverse)

Yumkasaurs can generally be found in the lush forests and grasslands in the Nation of Pyro. Transforming into these green creatures will allow you to quickly zip across the map. There will also be grapple points in various corners that the Yumkasaur can effectively utilize.

These Saurians can also use Flamegranates, a new explosive that you can pick from the environment when you are transformed into a Yumkasaur. The explosive can deal pyro damage to enemies.

Koholasaur

Koholasaur (Image via HoYoverse)

Koholasaurs are aquatic creatures that can help you traverse through various streams and lakes. They are also effective for traveling through Lava, which will instantly kill you unless you are in the Saurian State in Natlan.

