Genshin Impact The Packages Returned achievement guide

The Packages Returned is an achievement from the Wonders of the World category in Genshin Impact. You can obtain it in the new Natlan region introduced in version 5.0, by delivering some missing packages found in the overworld. Collecting this achievement will reward you with five Primogems.

This article will help you obtain The Packages Returned achievement in Genshin Impact with ease.

All four packages and letters locations in Genshin Impact

To collect The Packages Returned achievement in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update, you must first find the following items in the open world of Natlan:

Torn Letter

Damaged Letter

Slightly Squahsed Package

Damaged Package

Here are the locations of each one:

1) Torn Letter

Torn Letter location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Torn Letter can be found lying on a rock just west from the Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits domain in Ameyalco Waters. You can check out its location marked on the map above.

2) Damaged Letter

Damaged Letter location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Damaged Letter can also be found on a rock located at the edge of a waterbody, as shown on the above map. You can easily reach its location by traveling northeast from the Statue of the Seven near the Scions of the Canopy village.

3) Slightly Squashed Package

Slightly Squashed Package location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can collect the Slightly Squashed Package from the ground near a flame a little west of the Teleport Waypoint east of the Stadium of Sacred Fire, as shown in the above image.

4) Damaged Package

Damaged Package location (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Damaged Package, teleport to the Teleport Waypoint in Tequemecan Valley. Then tread along the riverbank in the east toward the marked location.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.0 hidden teleport waypoint locations

How to deliver all packages and letters to get The Packages Returned achievement in Genshin Impact

Talk to Michica (Image via HoYoverse)

To begin delivering the packages and letters, teleport to the Scions of the Canopy village and interact with the NPC named Michica at the Courier's Longhouse. Then select the "I picked this up earlier..." dialogue option and show him the items. He will check them and tell you exactly which people to deliver them to. Once all of them are delivered, you will get The Packages Returned achievement.

Here are the recipients of each item:

1) Chanca's Letter

Chanca's location (Image via HoYoverse)

To deliver Chanca's Letter, interact with the NPC at her shop, Zakan's Street Bites, at the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Her location is marked on the map above.

2) Tirda's Letter

Tirda's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Tirda is an NPC located a little south of the People of the Springs Teleport Waypoint, at the marked location.

3) Acat's Package

Acat's location (Image via HoYoverse)

The NPC named Acat is also located inside the Stadium of the Sacred Flame. Teleport to the Waypoint inside the stadium as shown in the above image and move westward to find her at Frida's Palette shop.

4) Imix Package

Imix's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Imix is the little girl from the Children of Echoes tribe. She is the one who gives the first Tribal Chronicles mission. You can deliver the package to her at her location east of the Obsidian Totem Pole, as shown on the map.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

