Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles guide

Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles are extra quests that raise your reputation and standing with each of the six tribes of Natlan. The Nation of Pyro is divided into six regions, and instead of a traditional reputation system, you need to raise your standing with each of the tribes individually. The Tribal Chronicles are unlocked after completing Act 1 of Natlan's Archon Quest.

This article will go over all the Genshin Impact Natlan Tribal Chronicles introduced in the 5.0 update and the reputation system for each tribe.

All available Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles

Each tribe has its own set of reputations (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribal Chronicles are world quests that raise your reputation with each of the six tribes of Natlan. You can find them all across the region, generally marked with Red quest markers instead of the Blue ones. As of version 5.0, only three of the six tribes are present in the game with seven quests being available to play.

People of the Springs

Those Searching for the Mysterious Island

The Legend of the Mysterious Island

Journey to the Mysterious Island

Scions of Canopy

A Mysterious Visitor From Huitztlan

A Hero's Rite

Not available yet

Children of Echoes

Tepetli Dissonance

Hoarse Echoes

Not available yet

The remaining Natlan Tribes will be added in the future which will unlock more Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles.

How to increase tribe reputation in Genshin Impact

Tribe reputation rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribe reputation can be increased similarly to how you can increase reputation in other regions. You must complete various quests, Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles, and exploration in certain areas of Natlan associated with the particular tribe.

Increasing reputation and progressing through each level also provides various rewards. Here are all the reputation rewards for each tribe:

People of the Springs

Explore the Toyac Springs region to increase the reputation and complete related Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles.

Level 1: Philosophies of Kindling x2

Level 2: Hot Spring O'Clock Recipe

Level 3: Hot Spring Retreat - Top Choice Furniture

Level 4: Blazing Flint Ore

Scions of Canopy

Explore the Coatepec Mountain region to increase the reputation and complete related Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles.

Level 1: Philosophies of Contention x2

Level 2: Puff Pops Recipe

Level 3: Huitztlan's Campground Furniture

Level 4: Blazing Flint Ore

Children of Echoes

Explore the Tequemecan Valley region to increase the reputation and complete related Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles.

Level 1: Philosophies of Conflict x2

Level 2: Glittering Gemstones Recipe

Level 3: Stonehut of Echoes Furniture

Level 4: Blazing Flint Ore

