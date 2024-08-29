Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles guide

Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles are extra quests that raise your reputation and standing with each of the six tribes of Natlan. The Nation of Pyro is divided into six regions, and instead of a traditional reputation system, you need to raise your standing with each of the tribes individually. The Tribal Chronicles are unlocked after completing Act 1 of Natlan's Archon Quest.
This article will go over all the Genshin Impact Natlan Tribal Chronicles introduced in the 5.0 update and the reputation system for each tribe.
All available Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles
Tribal Chronicles are world quests that raise your reputation with each of the six tribes of Natlan. You can find them all across the region, generally marked with Red quest markers instead of the Blue ones. As of version 5.0, only three of the six tribes are present in the game with seven quests being available to play.
People of the Springs
- Those Searching for the Mysterious Island
- The Legend of the Mysterious Island
- Journey to the Mysterious Island
Scions of Canopy
- A Mysterious Visitor From Huitztlan
- A Hero's Rite
- Not available yet
Children of Echoes
- Tepetli Dissonance
- Hoarse Echoes
- Not available yet
The remaining Natlan Tribes will be added in the future which will unlock more Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles.
How to increase tribe reputation in Genshin Impact
Tribe reputation can be increased similarly to how you can increase reputation in other regions. You must complete various quests, Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles, and exploration in certain areas of Natlan associated with the particular tribe.
Increasing reputation and progressing through each level also provides various rewards. Here are all the reputation rewards for each tribe:
People of the Springs
Explore the Toyac Springs region to increase the reputation and complete related Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles.
- Level 1: Philosophies of Kindling x2
- Level 2: Hot Spring O'Clock Recipe
- Level 3: Hot Spring Retreat - Top Choice Furniture
- Level 4: Blazing Flint Ore
Scions of Canopy
Explore the Coatepec Mountain region to increase the reputation and complete related Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles.
- Level 1: Philosophies of Contention x2
- Level 2: Puff Pops Recipe
- Level 3: Huitztlan's Campground Furniture
- Level 4: Blazing Flint Ore
Children of Echoes
Explore the Tequemecan Valley region to increase the reputation and complete related Genshin Impact Tribal Chronicles.
- Level 1: Philosophies of Conflict x2
- Level 2: Glittering Gemstones Recipe
- Level 3: Stonehut of Echoes Furniture
- Level 4: Blazing Flint Ore
