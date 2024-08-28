Genshin Impact Candlecap Mushroom locations and farming routes

Candlecap Mushroom is a new item available in Genshin Impact version 5.0, which can be collected directly by walking around the map of Natlan and obtaining the mushroom spawns. Consuming this food item will restore 300 HP; however, it is not used as a character ascension material or in any recipes yet.

This guide provides the locations of Candlecap Mushroom in Natlan, as well as their farming routes and how to obtain them.

Genshin Impact Candlecap Mushroom locations and routes for farming them

Locations of all Candlecap Mushrooms in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Candlecap Mushrooms are found in the Toyac Springs region in Natlan. They are available underground, and you need to unlock the underground Toyac Springs Teleport Waypoint to gather some of them.

Currently, five Candlecap Mushrooms are available in-game. Follow the routes provided below to find and farm all of them:

Candlecap Mushroom #1

Location of Candlecap Mushroom #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Toyac Springs Statue of the Seven, walk southeast and jump down when you see a large crack in the ground. Keep following the path and jumping down the path till you reach a hallway. Walk down the hallway to find the first Candlecap Mushroom.

Candlecap Mushroom #2

Location of Candlecap Mushroom #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep following the path down the stairs till you see the next Candlecap Mushroom to your left. After you finish collecting it, begin the "Tracer no Tracing" World Quest to unlock the underground Teleport Waypoint, which will be necessary for collecting the next few Candlecap Mushrooms.

Candlecap Mushroom #3

Location of Candlecap Mushroom #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

As you play the Tracer No Tracing World Quest, you will get an objective to "Investigate the Ruin." As you walk toward the Ruin, you will find another Candlecap Mushroom on your way. Jump over the Liquid Phlogiston and collect it.

Candlecap Mushroom #4

Location of Candlecap Mushroom #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Candlecap Mushroom is at the lower level of the Underground Lava River, to the right of a waterfall of Liquid Phlogiston. Take care not to fall into the Liquid Phlogiston and collect it.

Candlecap Mushroom #5

Location of Candlecap Mushroom #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Candlecap Mushroom can also be found in the lower level of the Underground Lava River, in front of a group of bathing Koholasaurs. Collect this last Candlecap Mushroom and you will be done farming Candlecap Mushroom as of now.

