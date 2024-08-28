Genshin Impact 5.0 Statue of The Seven locations

You can find up to four Statues of The Seven in Genshin Impact's new Natlan region. Upon interacting with these stone statues for the first time, you can light up the map of the corresponding area. These Statues can also be used as waypoints to travel around the map and will recover your characters' HP to the max when you get closer to them.

This article will shed light on the locations of all three Statues of The Seven in Natlan and provide a brief guide on how to reach them.

All 4 Natlan Statue of The Seven locations in Genshin Impact 5.0

Statue of The Seven #1

Start from the first Natlan waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Statue of The Seven in Natlan is located at the Children of Echoes and can be accessed soon after entering the nation of Pyro. From the first teleport waypoint you come across after stepping into Natlan, head straight and climb the canyon walls with the red and yellow graffiti.

The first Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, keep moving towards the west until you reach the edge of the canyon to find the first Pyro Statue. Interact with it to light up a bit of the north and the northeast part of the Natlan map.

Statue of The Seven #2

Second Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Pyro Statue is located north of the Scions of the Canopy. Once you've unlocked the first Statue, use the road heading southwest and follow the path. This will take you directly to the location of the second Statue of The Seven. Interact with this Statue to unlock the northwest side of the map.

Statue of The Seven #3

Third Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Statue is located slightly south of the second Statue. From your previous location, follow the road and when you reach a crossroad, take a left. Head further south to find the Statue and interact with it to unlock the eastern part of the map.

Statue of The Seven #4

Last Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Statue is in a pretty open area at the People of the Springs. All you need to do is activate the navigation and head south to unlock it. Interacting with it will light up the rest of the map.

New achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking all four Natlan Statues of The Seven will also unlock an achievement called Continental Explorer: Pyro Plains (I). The achievement is worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

