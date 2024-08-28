Sprayfeather Gill is a new Natlan Local Specialty introduced in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. It is found in the Toyac Springs and People of the Springs region in Natlan and is an ascension material for the new Hydro 5-Star unit Mualani. You can obtain up to 73 Sprayfeather Gill, though some are locked behind World Quests.

This guide provides all the Sprayfeather Gill locations currently available in Genshin Impact, along with the easiest ways to farm them.

Genshin Impact Sprayfeather Gill locations and farming routes

All Sprayfeather Gill locations in Natlan, as displayed in the Interactive map (Image via HoYoverse)

Sprayfeather Gill is available in the region inhabited by the People of the Springs tribe in Natlan. Apart from the locations marked in the Genshin Impact interactive map, a few of them can also be obtained by talking to an NPC in the main People of the Springs town area.

These are all the available Sprayfeather Gill and their farming routes, based on the Teyvat Interactive Map:

Route #1

Route #1 for farming Sprayfeather Gill (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint to the northeast of Ameyalco Waters and collect all the Sprayfeather Gill in the area around it. You can find a total of 30 in this location.

Route #2

Route #2 for farming Sprayfeather Gill (Image via HoYoverse)

Head over to the Teleport Waypoint in the far north of the Ameyalco waters region and collect the three Sprayfeather Gill near it.

Route #3

Route #3 for farming Sprayfeather Gill (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven to the south of Ameyalco waters and collect the three Sprayfeather Gill available nearby.

Route #4

Route #4 for farming Sprayfeather Gill (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint to the north-east of the People of the Springs region, and collect the Sprayfeather Gill near it. There are a total of 12 in this location.

Route #5

Route #5 for farming Sprayfeather Gill (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint by the edge of the water on the southern island in Ameyalco Waters and head there to collect the 13 Sprayfeather Gill around it.

Route #6

Route #6 for farming Sprayfeather Gill (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on the island to the left of the previous one and collect the five Sprayfeather Gill available nearby.

Route # 7

Route #7 for farming Sprayfeather Gill (Image via HoYoverse)

The last set of Sprayfeather Gill is available underground. Teleport to the waypoint below the ground and walk around to collect the nine Sprayfeather Gill available.

Sprayfeather Gill takes 48 hours to respawn, following which you can collect them again. You can add Kachina or Mualani to your party for an easy collection of Sprayfeather Gill, as both display Natlan Local Specialties on the mini-map.

