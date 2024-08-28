All Genshin Impact 5.0 recipe locations and how to get them

Genshin Impact's latest 5.0 update has finally introduced the Natlan region which has its own unique culture and food preferences. The developer has added various recipes to the game that can be obtained for the ability to cook Natlan's local cuisine. Players can then use these consumables to heal and buff characters.

This guide explains where and how to get all the recipes in Genshin Impact's Natlan region in version 5.0.

All new recipes in Genshin Impact 5.0 and how to obtain them

Meatnado

Good Hunter location (Image via HoYoverse)

Meatnado is a 3-star recipe in Genshin Impact that can be made using the following ingredients:

2x Raw Meat

2x Bacon

1x Potato

1x Onion

Meatnado's recipe can be purchased from Good Hunter in Mondstadt City.

Apple Roly Poly

Apple Roly Poly is a 3-star dessert made using apples. It has a thin, crispy pastry crust. It requires the following ingredients:

4x Apple

2x Flour

2x Bird Egg

1x Butter

Players hoping to obtain this recipe must purchase it from Good Hunter in Mondstadt City.

Glittering Gemstones

Glittering Gemstones is a 4-star recipe added in version 5.0 that consists of extraordinary multicolored biscuits. It can be cooked using the following items:

1x Cacahuatl

1x Spinel Fruit

1x Grainfruit

1x Mint

Travelers can obtain the recipe for this dish as part of the Reputation system reward of Children of Echoes.

Hot Spring O'Clock

Hot Spring O'Clock is another 4-star dish in Genshin Impact that is essentially a pizza made using Grainfruit. Here are the required ingredients for it:

1x Flour

1x Grainfruit

1x Cacahuatl

1x Cheese

Hot Spring O'Clock's recipe is part of the Reputation system of People of the Springs.

Puff Pops

Puff Pops are 4-star rarity snacks from Natlan made using Granfruit kernels. They come in a variety of flavors and are quite popular among the Scions of the Canopy tribe. This dish needs the following items:

1x Grainfruit

1x Sugar

1x Salt

1x Pepper

The recipe for this item can be received from the Reputation system of Scions of the Canopy.

Saurus Crackers

Saurus Crackers is a 3-star dish that consists of sweet and delectable crackers shaped like the Saurians from Natlan. It is enjoyed by humans and Saurians alike and can be made with these ingredients:

3x Flour

3x Cacahuatl

2x Grainfruit

1x Butter

Fans can obtain the recipe for this delicacy by exploring the Pyro nation.

Forest of Color

Forest of Color is a new 2-star recipe for a simple salad made with fresh fruits and vegetables. It requires the following resources:

2x Grainfruit

1x Tomato

1x Onion

1x Mint

The recipe for Forest of Color can be obtained by completing one of the new World Quests.

Sour Sauce Kipper

Sour Sauce Kipper is a 2-star dish prepared with fish marinated in sour sauce and seasoned with spicy flavors. It requires the following ingredients:

2x Fish

2x Onion

2x Tomato

The recipe for Sour Sauce Kipper can be obtained while completing the "A Saurian Lover's Ordinary Days" quest, which is a part of the "In the Footsteps of the Chosen of Dragons" quest chapter.

Chocolate

Chocolate is a 3-star recipe in Genshin Impact 5.0. It can be used to prepare round chocolates using Cacahuatl. Here are all the items needed:

4x Cacahuatl

3x Milk

1X Sugar

The Chocolate recipe can be collected by exploring the Natlan region.

Stuffed N' Mashed Potatoes

Stuffed N' Mashed Potatoes is a colorful 3-star dish that serves creamy potatoes. Cooking it in Genshin Impact requires the following resources:

4x Potatoes

3x Fish

2x Fowl

2x Onion

The recipe for Stuffed N' Mashed Potatoes can be found in the open world.

Cup O' Grainfruit

The NPC Chanca (Image via HoYoverse)

Cup O' Grainfruit is a 1-star snack from Natlan made using Grainfruit kernels steamed alongside Embercore Flower nectar. Here are the ingredients required:

1x Grainfruit

1x Embercore Flower

Players can obtain the recipe from an NPC called Chanca, who can be found inside the Stadium of the Sacred Flame.

Grainfruit Meat Soup

Grainfruit Meat Soup is a 2-star recipe from Natlan that consists of meat, vegetables, and Grainfruit. Preparing it in the game requires the following resources:

2x Grainfruit

1x Onion

1x Foul

1x Cabbage

The recipe for Grainfruit Meat Soup can also be collected from the NPC, Chanca.

Tatacos

Tatacos is a new 3-star recipe from Natlan in Genshin Impact. It consists of thin taco shells and a sumptuous grilled shrimp filling. Players will need these ingredients to cook it:

3x Grainfruit

2x Shrimp

2x Cheese

1x Onion

The Tatacos recipe can be obtained by engaging in a dialog with Chanca, the NPC.

Delights of Wondrous Wandering

Delights of Wondrous Wandering is a 3-star dish, which is a box full of pastries. It requires the following ingredients:

1x Flour

1x Bird Egg

1x Butter

1x Jam

Delights of Wondrous Wandering's recipe will be handed out as an event reward.

Grilled Fish in Mint Sauce

Cipac's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Grilled Fish in Mint Sauce is a new 1-star food item that consists of Grilled Fish doused in mint sauce. It needs the following ingredients for preparation:

1x Fish

1x Mint

The recipe can be collected from an NPC called Cipac, located near the Natlan Adventurer's Guild Teleport Waypoint.

Grainfruit Chips

As the name suggests, they are chips made from Grainfruit that are triangular in shape. This 3-star dish is then topped off with sauce and cheese. The following items are required to prepare it:

2x Grainfruit

1x Foul

1x Cheese

Travelers can obtain this recipe by interacting with the NPC, Cipac.

Moreover, Grainfruit Chips is Kachina's signature dish in Genshin Impact. Her version is called Impeccably Organized.

Fried Shrimp Beanballs

Fried Shrimp Beaballs is a new 3-star Natlan recipe for a deep-fried dish consisting of shrimp and beanballs. Players will need these ingredients to cook it:

4x Glabrous Beans

4x Flour

3x Shrimp Meat

3x Onion

Players can obtain this recipe as part of the exploration rewards.

Moreover, Fried Shrimp Beanballs is the signature dish of Mualani in the game. Her version is called Pass the Luck.

Blazed Meat Stew

Blazed Meat Stew is a 3-star dish in Genshin Impact. It is a spicy meat stew from Natlan that requires the following items:

4x Raw Meat

3x Glabrous Beans

3x Tomato

2x Onion

The recipe can be collected by exploring the region.

Additionally, Blazed Meat Stew is Kinich's signature dish in this RPG. His version is called Saurian Hunter's Reward.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

