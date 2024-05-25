Genshin Impact developers have finally provided players with the first glimpse of the upcoming Natlan region, scheduled to release in version 5.0. The teaser trailer showcases the terrain's landscape and introduces us to the brand-new dragon companions called Saurians. Many players might have already heard about this native species, thanks to the NPC, Ranjit, from the Specially-Shaped Saurian Search event.

Saurians are described as dragons that co-exist with humanity in the Natlan region and are a part of their day-to-day lives. For those who are curious, this article will dive in depth to provide all the information revealed about Saurians in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Natlan teaser shows 3 types of Saurians, a native species

Genshin Impact aims to introduce a unique environment with the upcoming Natlan region. The latest teaser trailer showcases the distinctive terrain and geological features alongside a native species, called Saurians.

According to the lore, Saurians are dragons that have undergone years of evolution and now live alongside human beings. They are capable of breathing fire and boast remarkable abilities. The natives in the region have formed such a bond with these dragons that oftentimes Natlan's warriors dress like their Saurian companions.

Symbols of six Saurian types (Image via HoYoverse)

The teaser trailer hinted that there may be six different types of Saurians living in the region, and each one of them may be associated with the six tribes of Natlan. The developers have revealed the design and abilities of three types of Saurians, while potentially hinting at the fourth kind.

Let's look at all the revealed Saurians from Genshin Impact:

1) Brown Saurians (Tepetlisauri)

Brown Saurians (Image via HoYoverse)

The brown-colored Saurians called Tepetlisauri are the first ones we see in the new teaser trailer. According to Ranjit, they feature particular characteristics such as round eyes and round bellies. Moreover, they have pointy drill-like heads and can dive and travel underground.

2) Blue Saurians

Blue Saurians (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the second species of Saurinas we see in the trailer and they feature a blue-black color scheme with orange highlights. In the footage, players can see Blue Saurians excel at swimming in water and lava.

3) Green Saurians

Green Saurians (Image via HoYoverse)

Green Saurians are the last ones we get a glimpse at. It appears they represent the theme of nature and can conjure vines of sorts. The teaser trailer shows the Green Saurian using its vines to travel, akin to the Four-Leaf Sigil exploration mechanics found in the Sumeru region.

Unknown Red creature (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, players also get a peek at a red-colored creature flying into the horizon. While it does seem likely to be a type of Saurian, it is yet to be confirmed.

