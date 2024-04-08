Genshin Impact Natlan leaks describe rumored tribes and regions

Natlan is expected to be the next nation that will be introduced in Genshin Impact. The land of Pyro has long been rumored to be inspired by the tribal folk of South America. Considering not much has been revealed about it in the game, fans are certainly curious to learn more about the different cultures and the tribes native to Natlan.

The latest leaks from TeamMew have provided insights about the setting of the next chapter of Genshin Impact. According to their information, there may be six different tribes present in Natlan. It is expected that all of them may reside in different areas of the Pyro nation's map and may have unique cultures.

This article covers all the information about the tribes of Natlan in Genshin Impact, as per the recent leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks describe six Natlan tribes

Expand Tweet

Prominent leaker, TeamMew, has recently revealed some exciting details about the native population of Natlan. According to them, the subjects of the Pyro Archon, Murata, are divided into six different tribes, with each residing in a different part of the map.

Each tribe is expected to have its unique culture and may inhabit designated areas with distinctive landforms.

Here are all the rumored landforms expected to be inhabited by Natlan's tribes:

Forest

Mountain

Mine / Desert - Nazcaya tribe

Canyon

Grasslands

Volcano

Based on this information, it is suspected that Natlan's map may feature different types of geographical locations. The region may have some tribes inhabiting forests and lush grasslands, while some living on more treacherous terrains.

As of now, the names of the rumored tribes remain unknown except one. The leaker has revealed that the tribe occupying areas with mines and deserts may be called the Nazcaya tribe in the game.

It may also be possible that rumored playable characters from the region, like Iansan and Xbalanque, are also part of particular tribes. More will be revealed as the game's narrative progresses toward the Natlan chapter of the storyline.

Natlan will be released in Genshin Impact's 5.0 update, expected to arrive on August 28, 2024, following version 4.8.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.