Genshin Impact Pyro Archon leak shows Murata's chibi art

It is well known that Pyro Archon Murata will be the next god appearing in Genshin Impact. Revered as the God of War, she is the ruler of the Natlan region, which will be the setting for the next chapter of Archon Quests. While version 5.0 is quite some time away, a leaker in the community called Linze has presented a design for Murata. They have also offered her chibi artwork, which provides insight into her color scheme, appearance, attire, and more.

Linze's information has been considered reliable by another prominent leaker, which increases its credibility. With that in mind, let's take a look at the Pyro Archon Murata's leaked design in this article.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Pyro Archon leak shows alleged Murata chibi art

The above X post showcases Murata's chibi art, as leaked by Linze. Fans can see her face, hairstyle, and a little bit of her torso in the artwork.

It appears that the Pyro Archon may have auburn hair with golden-ish highlights, similar to other Archons in Genshin Impact. Her hairstyle seems to be similar to Jean's, adorned with white pearls and a purple feather.

Murata seems to be fair-skinned with scarlet eyes. Furthermore, her eyes appear to be covered with a yellow-tinted mask.

When it comes to her outfit, she seems to be wearing a formal three-piece tux with a high collar and a bowtie. This attire further accentuates her color scheme of red, white, and gold.

This is the first time a design for the Pyro Archon has been leaked. Moreover, a prominent leaker, hxg_diluc, has indicated that this post is reliable.

However, it is recommended fans take it with a grain of salt, as this may not be the finalized design, and HoYoverse may make changes. Furthermore, it appears the design has been edited on an existing Jean emote, further raising questions about its validity.

When will the Pyro Archon Murata appear in Genshin Impact?

It is expected that similar to other Archons, Murata may first appear in Chapter V of Archon Quests titled "Incandescent Ode of Resurrection." Travelers are expected to encounter her on their journey through the land of Pyro.

However, not much is known about the narrative at this point, and it may be entirely possible for the Pyro Archon to make an appearance before Natlan's release in version 5.0.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.