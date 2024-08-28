Brilliant Chrysanthemum is a new Natlan specialty introduced in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. This bright reddish-pink flower can be collected from various overworld locations in Natlan. You don't need to complete any extra World Quests to collect this item, as they are all available directly in certain locations across the map.

While Brilliant Chrysanthemum is not used as any character's ascension material yet, it might be used for future Natlan characters' ascensions. Read on to learn the locations of Brilliant Chrysanthemum, along with its fastest farming routes.

Genshin Impact Brilliant Chrysanthemum locations and farming routes

Brilliant Chrysanthemum is found in two regions in Natlan: the Stadium of the Sacred Flame area and the Huitztli Hill area. Follow the farming routes provided below to gather all 71 Brilliant Chrysanthemum quickly:

Trending

Route #1

Farming Route #1 for Brilliant Chrysanthemum (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint in the Stadium of Sacred Flame region, and jump down to collect the seven Brilliant Chrysanthemums nearby.

Route #2

Farming Route #2 for Brilliant Chrysanthemum (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the Teleport Waypoint, jump down toward the south-eastern side, and collect the 11 Brilliant Chrysanthemum available.

Route #3

Farming Route #3 for Brilliant Chrysanthemum (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of the Stadium of Sacred Flame and jump down straight east. There are a total of 11 Brilliant Chrysanthemums to be collected via this route.

Route #4

Farming Route #4 for Brilliant Chrysanthemum (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the Teleport Waypoint and jump down again, this time facing north-east. Follow the route along the water to collect 12 Brilliant Chrysanthemums.

Route #5

Farming Route #5 for Brilliant Chrysanthemum (Image via HoYoverse)

For the next set of Brilliant Chrysanthemums, teleport to the northern Huitztli Hill waypoint, and collect the five Brilliant Chrysanthemums near it.

Route #6

Farming Route #6 for Brilliant Chrysanthemum (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the previous Huitztli Hill waypoint and walk a bit to the east to collect four more Brilliant Chrysanthemums.

Route #7

Farming Route #7 for Brilliant Chrysanthemum (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint at the southern edge of Huitztli Hill and follow the marked route to collect eight Brilliant Chrysanthemums.

Route #8

Farming Route #8 for Brilliant Chrysanthemum (Image via HoYoverse)

The last route requires a bit of walking, as the Brilliant Chrysanthemums are all distant from the Teleport waypoint. To collect the last 13, teleport to the waypoint diagonally northeast of Huitztli Hill. Keep walking toward the west till you find the marked route. Follow it and collect all of them.

Also read these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!