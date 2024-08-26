5 best Kachina team comps in Genshin Impact

Kachina is a new 4-Star character releasing in the first half of 5.0, alongside Mualani's banner. Kachina is a Geo Polearm user, and she is versatile enough to fit into most team compositions as a useful support. When equipped with her best-in-slot artifact set, Kachina increases Elemental DMG for party members, making her a valuable addition to many team compositions.

This article discusses the best teams where Kachina can fit in effortlessly, both as a sub-DPS and a support unit.

Note: All these team compositions assume that Kachina has the 4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set equipped.

5 best Kachina team compositions in Genshin Impact

1) Kachina, Navia, Xiangling, Bennett

Kachina, Navia, Xiangling, Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

With her best-in-slot 4-piece artifact set Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City equipped, Kachina can grant Elemental DMG buffs to both the elements involved in an Elemental Reaction. For example, in this team, if Kachina triggers a Crystallize reaction, she can provide both Geo and Pyro DMG bonuses (Geo DMG Bonus for Kachina and Navia and Pyro DMG Bonus for Xiangling and Bennett).

This makes running a dual element team the most beneficial with Kachina. You can also replace Xiangling with Arlecchino in this specific team composition.

2) Kachina, Mualani, Xiangling, Baizhu

Kachina, Mualani, Xiangling, Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of Kachina's best teams, as she can provide ample support to both Mualani and Xiangling, boosting the overall damage output. Mualani plus Xiangling is already a top-tier combo and one of Mualani's best teams, thanks to her Vaporize-oriented kit. Adding Kachina in the mix—equipped with the 4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set—increases this team's DMG potential even more.

If you are playing this team overworld and reckon you don't need a healer, you can swap Baizhu out with Nahida, or even another Pyro character such as Bennett or Dehya.

3) Kachina, Chiori, Yelan, Xingqiu

Kachina, Chiori, Yelan, Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

This team composition also takes advantage of the fact that Kachina's artifact set can provide double buffs to two different elements. Kachina's role in this team is to act as a support for DPS Yelan and sub-DPS Chiori. If you have Chiori at Constellation Level C6, you can play her as a main DPS as well, and use Yelan as a sub-DPS or a Burst support.

4) Kachina, Mualani, Furina, Sigewinne

Kachina, Mualani, Furina, Sigewinne (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina's addition to any team instantly boosts everyone's as well as the team's overall damage, and adding Kachina into the mix can help achieve even greater team output. While Mualani works best in Vaporize teams, her personal damage is pretty good and she can be used in mono-Hydro teams as well, especially with a Kachina who has the 4-piece Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set equipped.

If you don't have Sigewinne, you can replace her easily with Kokomi in this team composition. If you don't need a healer at all, simply add any other unit you want in the fourth slot.

5) Kachina, Itto, Gorou, Zhongli

Kachina, Itto. Gorou, Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have Kachina at C4, you can run a mono Geo team with other characters who scale off DEF. Itto is a good choice for this composition, as he is a DEF-scaling DPS unit who can benefit from Kachina's C4 Geo buff. The latter's role in this team will be strictly that of an off-field buffer.

You can replace Gorou with Chiori, if you have her. Noelle can also work as a F2P choice in this team composition if you don't have Itto or Chiori.

