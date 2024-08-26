7 best weapons for Kachina in Genshin Impact

Kachina is a 4-star Geo polearm user and also the first 4-star character to be released in the highly anticipated version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. She is a support character who can aid your team with her off-field Geo attacks. Players who prefer a direct approach can also use her as the main DPS on-field attacking unit, though it must be stated that Kachina is best suited for the role of off-field support.
All damage that Kachina deals is based on her max DEF and primarily sourced from her Elemental skill. In an ideal rotation, her Elemental Burst should be used alongside her skill to buff it and increase its area of effect.
It must be mentioned here that Kachina's best weapon options are mostly 4-star weapons, as she does not require the high amount of Base ATK that the 5-star weapons provide. Keeping that in mind, this article will delve into the weapons that are best suited for Kachina, be it as a support unit, or an on-field damage-dealing character.
Also read: How to play Kachina in Genshin Impact
Best weapons for Kachina in Genshin Impact
1) Footprint of the Rainbow
The Footprint of the Rainbow is undoubtedly one of the best weapon choices for Kachina. A free-to-play friendly craftable weapon, it provides the holder with a massive amount of DEF through its substat and passive effect. In fact, the passive effect synergizes well with Kachina's kit as her damage scales off of her max DEF.
2) Favonious Lance
Favonious Lance can be a great option for a support Kachina. It provides a great amount of Energy Recharge, which is necessary as it is recommended to use the character's Elemental Burst in every rotation to maximize her Elemental Skill's damage. The weapon also generates white Elemental Particles on dealing crit hits, which can be helpful in energy regeneration for your party members.
3) Deathmatch
If you are trying to build an on-field damage-dealing Kachina, then the Deathmatch can be a great option. It provides you with a decent amount of Crit Rate at its max level of 90. Apart from that, this weapon will further boost your character's DEF if there are at least 2 enemies nearby. You can claim this weapon as a reward by purchasing the Battle Pass and reaching level 30 on it.
4) The Catch
The Catch can be a decent weapon option for a free-to-play-friendly Kachina. It provides a massive Energy Recharge bump as its substat. This weapon will also buff her Elemental Burst's damage while increasing its Crit Rate, which helps in maximizing her burst's damage. You can easily acquire this weapon by fishing for the items needed and then trading them in Inazuma.
5) Staff of Homa
If you are trying to build a more damage-focused Kachina, then you can use the Staff of Homa. Apart from having a good amount of Base ATK, this weapon deals a massive amount of Crit DMG, which can be a good stat bump for your character. However, it is important to note that The Staff of Homa is only recommended because of its high Crit DMG, and Kachina may not be able to fully utilize the weapon's passive effect.
Skyward Spine
Skyward Spine offers a high Base ATK of 674 and an Energy Recharge substat of 36.8% at max level 90. It gives Kachina a good amount of Energy Recharge as well as a small Crit Rate boost. This weapon can be a decent option if you are lacking the required amount of Energy Recharge for your character.
Engulfing Lightning
The Engulfing Lightning provides a massive amount of Energy Recharge at max level 90. If equipped on your Kachina, this weapon will help you easily maintain her Elemental Burst's uptime. Therefore, it can be a viable weapon option if no one else in your party has it equipped.
Check out more articles on Genshin Impact:
- Genshin Impact rewards 1000 Primogems to celebrate Best Mobile Game Award at Gamescom 2024
- Genshin Impact Anniversary 2024 rewards
- Genshin Impact Off We Go to the Nation of Pyro! web event guide
- How to play Mualani in Genshin Impact
- Genshin Impact reveals upcoming Natlan landscapes and creatures
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!