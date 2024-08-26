7 best weapons for Kachina in Genshin Impact

Kachina is a 4-star Geo polearm user and also the first 4-star character to be released in the highly anticipated version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. She is a support character who can aid your team with her off-field Geo attacks. Players who prefer a direct approach can also use her as the main DPS on-field attacking unit, though it must be stated that Kachina is best suited for the role of off-field support.

All damage that Kachina deals is based on her max DEF and primarily sourced from her Elemental skill. In an ideal rotation, her Elemental Burst should be used alongside her skill to buff it and increase its area of effect.

It must be mentioned here that Kachina's best weapon options are mostly 4-star weapons, as she does not require the high amount of Base ATK that the 5-star weapons provide. Keeping that in mind, this article will delve into the weapons that are best suited for Kachina, be it as a support unit, or an on-field damage-dealing character.

Trending

Also read: How to play Kachina in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Kachina in Genshin Impact

1) Footprint of the Rainbow

The footprint of the Rainbow is the best-in-slot weapon for Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

The Footprint of the Rainbow is undoubtedly one of the best weapon choices for Kachina. A free-to-play friendly craftable weapon, it provides the holder with a massive amount of DEF through its substat and passive effect. In fact, the passive effect synergizes well with Kachina's kit as her damage scales off of her max DEF.

2) Favonious Lance

Favonious Lance can give Kachina the required amount of Energy Recharge (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonious Lance can be a great option for a support Kachina. It provides a great amount of Energy Recharge, which is necessary as it is recommended to use the character's Elemental Burst in every rotation to maximize her Elemental Skill's damage. The weapon also generates white Elemental Particles on dealing crit hits, which can be helpful in energy regeneration for your party members.

3) Deathmatch

Deathmatch can be a great option for a damage-dealing Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are trying to build an on-field damage-dealing Kachina, then the Deathmatch can be a great option. It provides you with a decent amount of Crit Rate at its max level of 90. Apart from that, this weapon will further boost your character's DEF if there are at least 2 enemies nearby. You can claim this weapon as a reward by purchasing the Battle Pass and reaching level 30 on it.

4) The Catch

The Catch can be an amazing weapon option for Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

The Catch can be a decent weapon option for a free-to-play-friendly Kachina. It provides a massive Energy Recharge bump as its substat. This weapon will also buff her Elemental Burst's damage while increasing its Crit Rate, which helps in maximizing her burst's damage. You can easily acquire this weapon by fishing for the items needed and then trading them in Inazuma.

5) Staff of Homa

The staff of Homa can be a viable option for Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are trying to build a more damage-focused Kachina, then you can use the Staff of Homa. Apart from having a good amount of Base ATK, this weapon deals a massive amount of Crit DMG, which can be a good stat bump for your character. However, it is important to note that The Staff of Homa is only recommended because of its high Crit DMG, and Kachina may not be able to fully utilize the weapon's passive effect.

Skyward Spine

Skyward Spine can be a decent weapon option for Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

Skyward Spine offers a high Base ATK of 674 and an Energy Recharge substat of 36.8% at max level 90. It gives Kachina a good amount of Energy Recharge as well as a small Crit Rate boost. This weapon can be a decent option if you are lacking the required amount of Energy Recharge for your character.

Engulfing Lightning

This weapon will give Kachina enough Energy Recharge for her burst (Image via HoYoverse)

The Engulfing Lightning provides a massive amount of Energy Recharge at max level 90. If equipped on your Kachina, this weapon will help you easily maintain her Elemental Burst's uptime. Therefore, it can be a viable weapon option if no one else in your party has it equipped.

Check out more articles on Genshin Impact:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!