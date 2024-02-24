Best Battle Pass weapons in Genshin Impact (Ranked)

The Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn in Genshin Impact offers 10 different weapons, with two items of each weapon type. Some are extremely good and can help significantly improve a character's build. At the same time, there are a couple of weapons that are not as good as the other options in Battle Pass for several reasons. For example, there are conditions to trigger the passive skills, or there are other better and cheaper options available.

This article will rank all 10 Battle Pass weapons in Genshin Impact based on the stats and skills and how they compare to other weapons in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

All Battle Pass weapons in Genshin Impact ranked

10) The Viridescent Hunt (Bow)

The Viridescent Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

The Viridescent Hunt is arguably the worst Battle Pass weapon in Genshin Impact. The weapon's stats and skill feel lacking compared to other 4-star Bows in the game. Its CRIT Rate stat is decent, but the Cyclone effect is weak. Several other F2P options can easily outperform it.

9) Talking Stick (Claymore)

Talking Stick (Image via HoYoverse)

Talking Stick is another lacking Battle Pass weapon in Genshin Impact. While this 4-star Claymore's passive effects are pretty good, the conditions to trigger it can be annoying. It is very situational and relies on applying elements on self to activate the effects. Furthermore, its CRIT Rate and DMG bonus are comparatively much worse than Serpent Spine.

8) Sacrificial Jade (Catalyst)

Sacrificial Jade (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Jade is a decent option for a few Catalyst units. The Elemental Mastery bonus can be good on a few characters, but there aren't many who can use its HP bonus. Another downside is that the equipping unit needs to stay off-field to trigger the passive effects.

7) Scion of the Blazing Sun (Bow)

Scion of the Blazing Sun (Image via HoYoverse)

Scion of the Blazing Sun is only recommended on Bow characters that rely on Charged Attacks. This weapon's CRIT Rate stat is pretty low compared to The Viridescent Hunt, but the passive effects compensate for it by dealing more damage.

6) Ballad of the Fjords (Polearm)

Ballad of the Fjords (Image via HoYoverse)

Ballad of the Fjords is a good weapon that is usable on many Polearm characters in Genshin Impact. The passive increases the user's Elemental Mastery, and the condition to trigger it is also pretty easy. However, there are several better options available to players.

5) Solar Pearl (Catalyst)

Solar Pearl (Image via HoYoverse)

Solar Pearl can be a good option on many Catalyst DPS and Sub-DPS units in Genshin Impact. Its passive effects are pretty amazing since they can buff the user's Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst DMG. However, similar to previous entries, there are several better and cheaper options available, so this Catalyst isn't always recommended.

4) The Black Sword (Sword)

The Black Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The Black Sword is a good 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact and can be used by any DPS unit that relies on Normal and Charged Attacks to deal damage. Additionally, it can heal the character after scoring a CRIT hit.

3) Deathmatch (Polearm)

Deathmatch (Image via HoYoverse)

Deathmatch is one of the best Polearms in the game. It has a good CRIT Rate stat, and it increases the equipping characters' ATK by a significant amount. However, the buffs can depend on the number of enemies on the field.

2) Wolf-Fang (Sword)

Wolf-Fang (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf-Fang is an amazing 4-star Sword. It not only increases the character's Elemental Skill and Burst DMG but also provides an additional Elemental Skill and Burst CRIT Rate on top of the CRIT Rate from its second stat. It can be used by several characters, making it one of the best weapons to get from Battle Pass.

1) Serpent Spine (Claymore)

Serpent Spine (Image via HoYoverse)

It is safe to say that Serpent Spine is the best Battle Pass weapon in Genshin Impact. There aren't many Claymores with CRIT Rate stat, which makes it more valuable. Additionally, it significantly boosts the character's damage, making it one of the best options for almost every DPS unit that uses Claymore.

