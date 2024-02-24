Sacrificial Jade in Genshin Impact: Stats, How to get, Best characters, and more

Sacrificial Jade in Genshin Impact is a 4-star Catalyst that can be obtained only once per update by purchasing the Battle Pass' Gnostic Hymn. It is a pretty good weapon since it has CRIT Rate stats, and its passive gives HP and Elemental Mastery Bonuses. Luckily, there are a few units in the game that can use this 4-star Catalyst, but they are mostly supports and Sub-DPS.

This article will cover Sacrificial Jade's stats and skills, the best characters that can use it, its level-up materials, and how to obtain it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Sacrificial Jade stats, best characters, and more

Stats and skills

Stats and passive (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Jade is one of the 10 Battle Pass weapons in Genshin Impact. Here are its stats and passive effects at level 90:

Base ATK: 454

454 Second stat: 36.8% CRIT Rate

36.8% CRIT Rate Passive: When the equipping character is not on the field for more than 5 seconds, their Max HP and Elemental Mastery increase by 32/40/48/56/64 % and 40/50/60/70/80, respectively. These effects will be canceled if the character stays on the field for 10 seconds.

While there is a condition to trigger the passive effects, it is not a big issue since most characters that can use this weapon usually stay off-field.

Sacrificial Jade level-up materials

Level-up materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the time items you need to level up Sacrificial Jade in Genshin Impact:

Luminous Sands from Guyun x3

Lustrous Stone from Guyun x9

Relic from Guyun x9

Divine Body from Guyun x4

Mist Grass Pollen x15

Mist Grass x18

Mist Grass Wick x27

Divining Scroll x10

Sealed Scroll x15

Forbidden Curse Scroll x18

Luminous Sands/Lustrous Stone/Relic/Divine Body from Guyun is a weapon ascension material that can be farmed in the Hidden Palace of Lianshan Formula Domain in Liyue only on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Among the other items, Mist Grass can be obtained by defeating the Fatui Cicin Mage, and the Scrolls can be obtained by defeating Samachurls.

How to get Sacrificial Jade

Battle Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, Sacrificial Jade is a Battle Pass weapon that can only be obtained by achieving at least level 30 and purchasing the Gnostic Hymn for $10. Travelers can rack up Battle Pass EXP daily by completing Bounties, Requests, Domains, Daily Commissions, and more.

Best characters

Baizhu, Nahida, Yae Miko, and Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the characters that can use the 4-star Battle Pass Catalyst:

Baizhu

Nahida

Yae Miko

Neuvillette

Baizhu is the best character to use Sacrificial Jade since he can use all the stats and effects of the weapon. Meanwhile, the Catalyst is a decent option for both Nahida and Yae Miko as sub-DPS units, even if the HP bonus is useless.

Sacrificial Jade is also usable on Neuvillette since he can use the HP% and EM bonuses. However, since he is an on-field unit, it is important to time the team rotation correctly to keep the passive effects active.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.