Kachina is the new 4-star character introduced in Genshin Impact 5.0. She is the first 4-star character in the much-awaited Natlan region that you will get to know and play as. She will be one of the 4-star characters featured in the first phase of Genshin Impact's version 5.0 banners. In the latest patch, players can also obtain a free copy of Kachina by going through the Archon Quest.

Kachina is a Geo polearm user who fits well in the role of a Support character, but can also be a decent on-field damage dealer. She can summon a special drill called Turbo Twirly, which she may either set down on the ground or ride herself. Being a member of the Children of Echoes tribe, Kachina is well-known among her people for being a skilled miner.

Players eager to add the newest 4-star Geo unit to their collection might want to familiarize themselves with how to get the most out of her and increase her damage output. In light of this, this article will serve as a guide on how to play Kachina in Genshin Impact.

How to play Kachina in Genshin Impact

Kachina's Kit overview

Kachina as seen in her Collected Miscellany (Image via HoYoverse)

Much like Mualani and Kinnich, Kachina is also a Natlan character that utilizes the new gameplay mechanic native to the Natlan characters: Phlogiston and Nightsoul's Blessing. Kachina's main source of damage comes from her Elemental Skill.

When her Elemental Skill is cast, Kachina enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state and gains Nightsoul Points while summoning her special mining drill, Turbo Twirly. Her skill can be cast in two different ways. Tapping her Elemental Skill summons Turbo Twirly as an independent Geo construct that pounds on enemies after certain intervals of time and deals AoE Geo damage based on her DEF.

Holding the skill allows Kachina to ride it, and her normal attacks will be converted to ground slams, which deal AoE Geo damage based on her DEF. Turbo Twirly's attacks will consume Kachina's Nightsoul Points, and once her points are completely depleted, Turbo Twirly will disappear.

Kachina's Elemental Burst is a buff for her Elemental Skill. It creates a large field, which increases Turbo Twirly's area of damage, and Kachina's movement speed when she mounts it. Casting her Elemental Burst will also allow you to reset her Turbo Twirly's position if it is already present on the field.

Stats and talents to build for Kachina

Kachina's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Kachina uses her Elemental Skill to deal the majority of her damage. It is clear that when upgrading her talents, her Elemental Skill comes first, followed by her Elemental Burst. You can disregard her normal attacks because you won't be using them in a typical rotation with Kachina.

Kachina's skills and her damage output scale off of her max DEF. Therefore, it would be best if you try to give her as much DEF% through artifacts and weapons as possible. The new artifact set in Natlan: Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City will be the recommended set for her. She can be a good contender to utilize this artifact set's 4-piece effect that can increase the elemental damage bonus of the elements involved whenever an elemental reaction occurs from the equipping character's side under the Nightsoul's Blessing state. For the substats, you can go with the following:

Sands: DEF% or ER%

DEF% or ER% Goblet: Geo DMG Bonus or DEF%

Geo DMG Bonus or DEF% Circlet: Crit DMG or Crit Rate

DEF% is Kachina's most important stat, as all of her talents scale off of it. Thus, it is evident that you must prioritize getting a DEF% Sands for her. ER% can be a viable option as well if you are lacking it and have enough DEF% through your substats. As for her Goblet, Geo DMG Bonus would be an ideal choice. You can choose DEF% if you have better substats on it, but Geo DMG Bonus would be best overall. Much like any damage-dealing unit, a Crit Rate or a Crit DMG circlet would allow Kachina to maximize her damage.

As for the substats, DEF%, ER%, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG would be the only good options for Kachina.

Mualani's playstyle and best rotation

Kachina is a character best suited in the role of an off-field support character. She can make the best use of her kit in this role and aid your entire team in maximizing its damage potential.

In an ideal rotation, she can be the first one to take the field. Using her Elemental Burst and then the tap version of her skill to summon a buffed version of Turbo Twirly will allow Kachina to deal the maximum amount of damage without costing the rest of the team their damage window.

This way, other supports can take the field and also cause a crystalized reaction with Kachina's Geo attacks, which will result in buffing both the elements involved because of Kachina's artifact set: Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City's passive. This rotation will allow your main DPS to gain a massive amount of their element's damage bonus when they take the field.

Best team comps for Kachina in Genshin Impact

One of the best team comps for Kachina (Image via HoYoverse)

To make the most use of her kit, Kachina must be put in either a Geo team or a team where she can crystalize the element of your main damage-dealing unit. Ideally, she can be a great addition to a team with Navia, Xiangling, and Bennett, as she can create a crystalized reaction with Pyro, and it will result in providing a massive elemental damage boost to both elements. Some other recommended teams for Kachina are:

Kachina, Chiori, Xiangling, Bennett

Kachina, Chiori, Yelan, Xingqiu

Kachina, Mualani, Furina, Kokomi

Navia, Kachina, Chiori, Yelan

