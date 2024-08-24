Genshin Impact reveals upcoming Natlan landscapes and creatures

The nation of Pyro, Natlan, will be released to Genshin Impact players across all servers on August 28, 2024. Once version 5.0 is live, all players will be able to log in to Genshin Impact and explore the exciting new world of Natlan. HoYoverse has officially released quite a few teasers and trailers depicting the region's various locales. Information about the new Saurian companions that players will get to meet in Natlan has also been released.

This article gives players more insight into the sceneries of Natlan, along with details about some of the creatures and enemies that will be present along the way.

New landscapes in Genshin Impact 5.0 Natlan

As had previously been discussed by developers during the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream, Natlan is home to many different tribes. These tribes all reside in various locations across Natlan, along with their Saurian companions.

Toyac Springs

This region is home to the People of the Springs tribe (Image via HoYoverse)

This vibrant area surrounded by water and filled with hot springs is home to the "People of the Springs" tribe. Mualani, the upcoming 5-Star Hydro unit releasing in the first half of 5.0, belongs to this tribe. Residents of Toyac Springs tend to be laid-back and enjoy listening to music and spending their time relaxing together.

Toyac Springs is a very popular vacation spot in Natlan and draws in many visitors from all across the nation. The Koholasaurs also live in harmony alongside the members of this tribe.

Tequemecan Valley

The Children of Echoes tribe inhabit this region (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tequemecan Valley is inhabited by the "Children of Echoes" tribe. This tribe lives alongside the Tepetlisaurs, who help the residents out in their day-to-day activities of mining and gem hunting. The Tequemecan Valley canyon is a bustling place where you can always hear the sounds of hammers striking anvils and the tapping of rocks by hunters in search of rare gemstones.

The Tequemecan Valley also has many areas that can be accessed only via drilling or excavation. This is where the Tepetlisaurs come in handy, as they are experts in burrowing and traversing the underground terrain.

Coatepec Mountain

Members of the Scions of the Canopy tribe live in Coatepec Mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

Coatepec Mountain is situated at a high altitude and is home to the "Scions of the Canopy" tribe. It is said that this tribe's ancestors used grappling hooks and ropes to suspend trees high up in the mountain. The remnants of this custom can be seen even today in the members as well as Saurians of the tribe, both of whom are experts at using grappling hooks to traverse distances.

Most residents of Coatepec Mountain are good at sports and adventurous activities. This is a skill that comes in handy while traversing the mountains situated high up above the ground.

Basin of Unnumbered Flames

The Basin of Unnumbered Flames, as revealed in the Natlan trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

This region was first revealed in the Natlan Ignition teaser, with various residents of Natlan heading to this venue to take part in the Pilgrimage tournament. The Basin of Unnumbered Flames is the arena where champions fight battles to showcase their strengths to be declared the strongest warrior.

As revealed in the official Natlan 5.0 trailer, Mavuika and Capitano face off against each other in this very venue. Needless to say, the Basin of Unnumbered Flames will serve as a pivotal area in the Natlan storyline.

New creatures in Genshin Impact 5.0 Natlan

After arriving in Natlan, players will also be greeted with the sight of various new animals and birds roaming across the lands and flying in the skies. These are the different creatures that you can encounter in your journey across the Pyro nation:

Long-Necked Rhino

The Long-Necked Rhino in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

At first glance, the Long-Necked Rhino is often mistaken for a Saurian. However, it is just a rhino with a very long neck. These animals can be found across Natlan, and are considered to be one of the biggest animals in the entirety of Teyvat.

Alpaca

Alpacas can be found in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

The Alpacas in Natlan are very gentle and amiable. They get along well with other animals as well as with humans. They help carry goods over long distances and are distant relatives of the Sumpter Beasts that can be found in Sumeru.

Capybara

Capybaras in Natlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Capybaras can be found lazing around in Natlan, mostly in places near water bodies. They are herbivores who are very laidback, spending most of their time lazing under the sun by the water without moving an inch.

Thick-Feathered Ruffed Pheasant

The Thick-Feathered Ruffed Pheasant is a native Natlan bird species (Image via HoYoverse)

The Thick-Feathered Ruffed Pheasant is a medium-sized bird and has a shiny green feathered coat. Despite appearing very fluffy, these birds owe their shape more to their round and fat bodies than their plumage. They are not very good at flying, which has led them to be nicknamed "potted plants with wings that can't fly" by Natlan residents.

Flowcurrent and Flowfire Birds

Flowcurrent and Flowfire birds cannot fly (Image via HoYoverse)

The Flowcurrent and Flowfire Birds are penguin-like creatures that cannot fly at all. They have a very friendly and happy-go-lucky disposition, making them a favorite for children in Natlan to play with. Flowcurrent Birds can be mostly found near water bodies, while Flowfire Birds love high temperatures and live mostly in underground areas such as caves with burning Liquid Phlogiston.

