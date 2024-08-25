Genshin Impact rewards 1000 Primogems to celebrate Best Mobile Game Award at Gamescom 2024

Genshin Impact recently won the Best Mobile Game Award at Gamescom 2024. To show their appreciation for their players' unwavering support and for helping the game reach this milestone, HoYoverse will reward 1,000 Primogems to each player. This reward will be sent via the in-game mail, and players can claim it before it expires.

HoYoverse has had a successful year thus far. In addition to Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero was also nominated for the Best Mobile Game Award; however, the former surpassed many of the well-known games of the genre to claim this title.

Keep reading this article to learn more about the 1,000 Primogems reward and how to claim it in the game.

Here's how to claim the 1000 Primogems in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Trending

Starting from August 26, 2024, till August 30, 2024, at the server reset time, players will receive an in-game mail with 200 Primogems each day, which will total up to 1,000 Primogems.

Players must be at least Adventure Rank 7 or above to be eligible to receive the in-game mail with the rewards after logging in. These Primogems will be available until the end of version 5.0, so make sure to claim your rewards before they expire.

Other titles that were nominated for the Best Mobile Game Award alongside Genshin Impact

In addition to the massively popular HoYoverse titles, the following games were also nominated for Gamescom 2024's Best Mobile Game Award:

Monster Hunter Now: Capcom/ Niantic

Capcom/ Niantic Digital Animals Game : souls.club

: souls.club Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret: Christoph Minnameier

Though many had predicted that HoYoverse's most recent hit, Zenless Zone Zero, to take home the Best Mobile Game title this year, the open-world role-playing game, Genshin Impact managed to win the award instead.

With the launch of the highly anticipated version 5.0 and the game's fourth anniversary around the corner, this award came as a breath of fresh air for the fans and HoYoverse alike. In light of these events, players are in for a bunch of rewards in celebration of this feat, the release of the new patch, and Genshin Impact's fourth anniversary.

Check out more articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!