Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero nominated for Best Mobile Game award at Gamescom 2024

HoYoverse's leading titles Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero have been nominated at this year's Gamescom Awards in the Best Mobile Game category. The event is held annually, where the best games of the year (as chosen by the jury and the community) are felicitated and awarded.

Read on to know more about the details for this year's nominations, including the assessment criteria and dates for winner announcements.

Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero nominated at Gamescom Awards 2024

Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero have both been nominated in the Best Mobile Game category (Image via Gamescom)

Genshin Impact (launched in 2020) and Zenless Zone Zero (launched in 2024) have both been nominated in the "Best Mobile Game" category at the Gamescom Awards 2024. Other nominations in this category include Digital Animals Game, Dungeons of Dreadrock 2, and Monster Hunter Now.

Winners for this category will be decided by an independent jury comprising professionals from all over the globe along with votes from the general public. Assessment for winners is based on a list of specific criteria which includes graphics, gameplay, sound, innovation, entertainment, technological progress, and sales prospects.

Nominations and winner for Best Mobile Game, Gamescom Awards 2023 (Image via Gamescom)

The Best Mobile Game Category was included for the first time last year at the 2023 Gamescom Awards, with Genshin Impact being one of the five nominations. However, Genshin didn't win last year; the winner was Sky: Children of the Light.

Winners for the Best Mobile Game category will be officially announced during the Gamescom Awards on August 23, 2024. Rewards include a trophy, along with rights to use the "[category] Gamescom Award Winner 2024” title for advertising and promotions.

Genshin Impact coming to Xbox: Announcement at Gamescom

Apart from the upcoming award ceremony, Gamescom brings additional news for Genshin Impact fans. During the official Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024, an announcement was made regarding the game releasing on Xbox in November 2024.

Read more: Upcoming Genshin Impact Xbox launch

