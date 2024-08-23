Genshin Impact wins Best Mobile Game award at Gamescom 2024

HoYoverse is having a great year ahead, as just after a successful livestream for the upcoming anniversary, Genshin Impact won the Best Mobile Game award at Gamescom 2024. The competition for the throne is fierce in 2024 with the successful launches of Zenless Zone Zero and Wuthering Waves, yet Genshin Impact has cemented itself as the king, even though it has been four years since its release.

Both Zenless Zone Zero and Genshin Impact earned nominations for the Best Mobile Game award in Gamescom 2024, and the latter has put another prize in HoYoverse's pockets.

Keep reading to learn in more detail about all the nominees who were up there with Genshin and Zenless Zone Zero.

Genshin Impact wins Gamescom 2024's Best Mobile Game award beating Zenless Zone Zero

Expand Tweet

Trending

Last year, Genshin Impact lost the award to Sky: Child of Light, but this year told a different story. HoYoverse's open-world title triumphs over its little sister, Zenless Zone Zero in the Best Mobile Game award category at Gamescom 2024. Besides HoYoverse's massive hit titles, other nominees included:

Monster Hunter Now: Capcom/ Niantic

Capcom/ Niantic Digital Animals Game : souls.club

: souls.club Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret: Christoph Minnameier

While it was expected by many that Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse's latest hit to be the sure-shot winner, the open-world RPG still pulled through, all ready to celebrate the upcoming 4th anniversary with an accolade to its name.

With the upcoming version 5.0 and the Genshin Impact 4th anniversary celebrations, hope remains high that HoYoverse will hand out rewards to Travelers, but the developers have yet to announce anything.

HoYoverse announced Genshin Impact's arrival on the Xbox Series X/S consoles during Gamescom 2024

Expand Tweet

Earlier this week, HoYoverse unveiled its plan to bring the world of Teyvat to Microsoft's consoles during the opening night of this year's Gamescom. Mark your calendar Xbox users, as the world of Teyvat will open its doors on the Series X/S consoles on November 20, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!