Genshin Impact 5.0 Mualani banner 4-stars, weapons, release date, and countdown

Mualani is finally going to make her debut in the first half of the Genshin Impact 5.0 update. Her banner is going to be released along with her signature weapon banner on August 28, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8) across all servers. HoYoverse has also made an official announcement on all the 4-star characters that will be featured in Mualani's exclusive banner, along with all the weapons on the Weapons Event Wish.

All of the characters and weapons that will be featured in Genshin Impact 5.0's first phase will be covered in this article. In addition, we will also discuss the date and time for when the new character and weapon banner will be released based on the different timezones. Lastly, this article also has a universal countdown that indicates when she will be released.

Also read: How to play Mualani in Genshin Impact

Trending

Genshin Impact: Mualani banner, 4-star characters, and weapons

Character Banner

Mualani will be the featured new 5-star unit in phase one of version 5.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the 4-star characters that will be featured in the exclusive banner in Genshin Impact 5.0 phase one:

Kachina (Geo Polearm user)

(Geo Polearm user) Xinyan (Pyro Claymore user)

(Pyro Claymore user) Bennett (Pyro Sword user)

Kachina will also be making her debut as a playable character alongside Mualani in the upcoming update. Moreover, Bennett and Xinyan will also be one of the featured 4-star units in this banner. So, if any player has been eagerly saving up to get any of these characters or their constellations, now is your chance.

It is also worth mentioning here that the new 4-star unit, Kachina, can also be claimed for free by playing through the main Archon Quest for version 5.0.

Weapon Banner

Weapon banner for phase one of version 5.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the weapons that will be featured in phase one of Genshin Impact 5.0 weapon banner:

Surf's Up (5-star Catalyst, Mualani's signature weapon)

(5-star Catalyst, Mualani's signature weapon) Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword, Kazuha's signature weapon)

(5-star Sword, Kazuha's signature weapon) Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) The Stringless (4-star Bow)

In the first phase of version 5.0, Mualani's signature weapon: Surf's Up, will be one of the featured 5-star exclusive weapons alongside the Freedom-Sworn, which is Kazuha's signature weapon.

Also read: 7 best weapons for Mualani in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 5.0 character and weapon banner release date and countdown

As mentioned above, version 5.0 of Genshin Impact will be released on August 28, 2024, at 11 am (UTC+8). Depending on their respective time zones, various players may experience varied timings for the release of the new update. In light of this, the Genshin Impact 5.0 release dates are listed below according to some of the major time zones:

NA server (August 27, 2024)

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

Europe server (August 28, 2024)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asia server (August 28, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

A countdown timer that indicates the number of days are left until the Genshin Impact 5.0 update is officially released on all servers is also available below:

Players can log into their accounts once the new update goes live to immerse themselves in and enjoy all the new content that Genshin Impact 5.0 has to offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!