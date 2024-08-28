Native to the Natlan region, Saurians are a rare kind of companion with special abilities. All of the Saurian abilities assist in exploration and let players move swiftly around Natlan's map. With the release of the highly anticipated Genshin Impact 5.0 update, players can now transform into these dragon-like creatures and explore the wide and versatile terrain of the Nation of Pyro.

This article will go over these special creatures that have been introduced and all the Saurian abilities in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact.

All Saurian abilities in Genshin Impact

1) Tepetlisaurus

Tepetlisaurus is a Saurian that is related to the Geo element (Image via HoYoverse)

Tepetlisaurus is the first type of Saurian species that the players will encounter when they visit Natlan and it is associated with the Children of Echoes tribe. They protect and help the tribe's people in their various day-to-day activities.

Players can transform into Tepetlisaurus to move quickly on land (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can utilize the Saurian abilities and transform into a Tepetlisaurus to move swiftly beneath surfaces and even climb on cliffs. They can also be used to mine gems and minerals much more efficiently.

2) Koholasaurus

Koholasaurus is a type of Saurian that is related to the Hydro element (Image via HoYoverse)

Koholasaurus is a Hydro Saurian who is a special companion of the People of the Springs tribe, and they peacefully coexist together. The Koholasaurus are excellent at navigating through some of the most extreme terrains in Natlan.

Players can transform into the Koholasaurus to move across the terrain quickly (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on the Koholasaurus' special Saurian abilities, players can transform into the Koholasaurus to swim swiftly across the waters as well as the Liquid Phlogiston regions in Natlan. They can also use Spiritways to move much more quickly.

3) Yumkasaurus

Yumkasaurus Saurians are related to the Dendro element (Image via HoYoverse)

Yumkasaurus are a specific species of Saurians that belong to the Dendro element, and they represent the Scions of the Canopy tribe. This species of Saurian helps the people in the tribe by delivering packages and protecting them from harm. These creatures also excel at searching and collecting fruits with their Flamegranate Pectin.

Players can transform into Yumkasaurus and grapple around to reach high places (Image via HoYoverse)

The Flamegranate Pectin is a special grab ability that these creatures possess which allows them to collect fruits from a distance by grabbing onto them. The Yumkasaurus' Saurian abilities allow the players to transform into a Yunkasaurus and use their special ability to grab and grapple around heavy objects and sigils and traverse across great distances in the air. They can also grab, aim, and throw lighter objects with their Flamegranate ability.

