Genshin Impact Chasca kit leaks hint at multiple element switching abilities

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Aug 28, 2024 11:48 GMT
Genshin Impact Chasca kit leaks hint at multiple element-switching abilities
Genshin Impact Chasca leaks point at element switching abilities. (Image via HoYoverse)

Chasca is an upcoming character from Natlan in Genshin Impact. Ever since she was first teased in the Ignition Teaser, many players have been patiently waiting to learn more about this burgundy-haired character and her in-game vision. The latest leaks from Uncle K via PTL suggest that Chasca may be capable of changing her element.

This article discusses the latest leaks about Chasca in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Chasca's ability revolves around switching between 4 elements, suggests new Genshin Impact leak

also-read-trending Trending

Prominent leaker, Uncle K, recently shared some interesting insight into Chasca's kit in Genshin Impact on the PTL Telegram channel. According to the leak, Chasca may be capable of switching her elements in the game. Allegedly, she will be able to choose between these four elements:

  • Hydro
  • Electro
  • Pyro
  • Cryo

If true, this would be the first time a playable character in the game becomes capable of changing their element. This will also have groundbreaking implications for Chasca's ability to fit into different team compositions.

Chasca confirmed anemo byu/Darkslayer_0 inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

The leaker also suggested that Faruzan may not be as important for bringing out Chasca's max potential as believed previously. Earlier, it was expected that she may have an Anemo vision.

Uncle K also shed light on more information regarding Chasca's flying ability that was leaked by renowned leaker, FouL. The latter suggested that Chasca may be able to fly in the game via the mechanics of her Nightsoul state. If the information holds, this will make her a really amazing character to explore Natlan with.

Chasca leaks via foul byu/ukrisreng inGenshin_Impact_Leaks

Uncle K compared Chasca's flying ability with that of the Wanderer (Scaramocuhe), the only playable character who can currently fly. The leaker suggested that her flying duration may surpass that of the Wanderer.

Current Natlan characters of version 5.0 can use their traversal abilities for a long time by depleting their Nightsoul and Phlogiston bars. Hence, it would be interesting to see how much of an advantage Chasca will have at flying in comparison with the Wanderer's limited Kuugoryoku Points.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
