Genshin Impact Shattered Night Jade locations and where to use it

Night Jade in Genshin Impact is an item that unlocks the Chamber of Night's Trial in Natlan. However, to obtain this key item, you must find the three Shattered Night Jades by completing different World Quests and opening chests. Once you've gathered all three pieces, they will automatically combine into the Night Jade. Completing the Chamber of Night's Trial will give you multiple chest rewards and also unlock a hidden achievement.

This article will show you how to obtain all three Shattered Night Jades to create a Night Jade and where to use it in Genshin Impact.

All 3 Shattered Night Jade locations in Genshin Impact

Shattered Night Jade #1

Complete To the Night, What is the Night's quest (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Shattered Night Jade can be obtained as a reward for completing the To the Night, What is the Night's quest. You can start this hidden quest by going to the sealed door in the Ancestral Temple.

Shattered Night Jade #2

Complete Revelations from the Past quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the second Shattered Night Jade by completing the Revelations from the Past quest. Once you've finished it successfully, you can collect one Luxurious Chest and two Precious Chests. One of the Precious Chests contains one Shattered Night Jade.

Shattered Night Jade #3

Disable the machine in Fatui's Phlogiston Research Center (Image via HoYoverse)

For the last Shattered Night Jade, go to Fatui's Phlogiston Research Center east of the Ancestral Temple and disable the machine. Doing this will give you a Luxurious Chest that contains a Shattered Night Jade. As mentioned earlier, once you get the last piece, they will automatically combine into one Night Jade.

Where to use the Night Jade in Genshin Impact

Chamber of Night's Trial location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint in the Stadium of the Sacred Flames and go southeast to find black rock crystals near a tree. Interact with it and use the Night Jade to activate the Chamber of Night's Trial.

Chest rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete this challenge, you must defeat all eight enemies within a minute. Doing so will give you two Luxurious Chests, one Precious Chest, and two Exquisite Chests. Additionally, you will unlock a new hidden achievement called By Battle Be Settled.

