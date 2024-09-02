Genshin Impact To the Night, What is the Night's quest guide

To the Night, What is the Night's in Genshin Impact is a hidden quest in Natlan. You can trigger it by obtaining three Courier's Trial Keystones to unseal a strange door in the Ancestral Temple. Once done, you must return the Crude Obsidian Statue to its rightful place inside an underground ruin near the temple. Completing it will give you 30 Primogems, a hidden achievement, and a Shattered Night Jade fragment.

Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete To the Night, What is the Night's quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact To the Night, What is the Night's quest location and guide

To the Night, What is the Night's quest location

To the Night, What is the Night's quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start To the Night, What is the Night's quest by going to the Ancestral Temple and approaching the light barrier south of the temple. However, you must first collect three Courier's Trial Keystones by solving the Relay Ball puzzles to proceed with the quest.

Trending

Courier's Trial Keystone #1

The first puzzle is located under the teleport waypoint in the Ancestral Temple. Transform into a Yumkasaur and pick up the Relay Ball before aiming it at the yellow platform. This will solve the first puzzle and give you an Exquisite Chest that contains a Courier's Trial Keystone.

Courier's Trial Keystone #2

The second puzzle is located on the eastern bridge of the Ancestral Temple. To solve it, pick up the Relay Ball and aim it at the Ball Path Converter. Next, when the ball hits the Converter, turn around and open the door by operating the device on the door.

Courier's Trial Keystone #3

The last Relay Ball puzzle is on the western bridge. Start by hitting the Ball Path Converter to change its direction before aiming the Relay Ball at it. Once it has shot the ball, hit the Converter one more time. This will solve the puzzle and you will get another Exquisite Chest containing the last Courier's Trial Keystone.

Collect the Precious Chest after talking to the NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting all the Courier's Trial Keystones, approach the barrier south of the Ancestral Temple. This will trigger a long cutscene and an NPC will appear that will ask you to return the Crude Obsidian Statue to its place. On a related note, after talking to the NPC, you can also collect a Precious Chest at the tent, worth 30 Primogems. It will also give you a recipe for Forest of Color.

Once that is done, go to the door and release the barrier by using the Courier's Trial Keystones.

Search the ruins and find a way to venture deeper into the ruins

Follow the quest navigation to head deeper into the ruins. Eventually, you will reach a flooded room with multiple lights hanging from various spots. You must reduce the water level by lining up all three lamps in this place.

Lamp puzzle #1

Line up with lights at the same level (Image via HoYoverse)

The first lamp is located in the middle of the room. Transform into Yumkasaur and get to the platform before operating the mechanism on the wall. You must lock the mechanism when the light turns red.

Lamp puzzle #2

The second lamp puzzle is located on the east side of the room. Pick the exploding barrel or Phlogiston Fruit and aim it at the cracked wall to reveal another mechanism. Operate it and line up the lamps.

Lamp puzzle #3

The last lamp puzzle is on the west side of the room. This time you must go to the platform with the Pyroculus and head to the other end to find an opening leading to the upper level. Climb the ladder and operate the device near the door before operating the lever. Line up the two lamps to solve the puzzle.

Lower the water level (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, operate the device near the stairs at the room entrance to lower the water level. Jump down and get a Precious Chest reward.

Defeat the will of the Wayob

Defeat the Wayob Manifestation (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the navigation and keep moving forward until you find the Wayob's Wrathful Manifestation. Defeating it will trigger a cutscene. Once you're done talking, place the Obsidian Statue back on the altar, triggering another cutscene to conclude the quest.

To the Night, What is the Night's quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the To the Night, What is the Night's quest will give you the following:

Primogem x30

No Taking Without Permission! achievement

Shattered Night Jade

Precious Chest

This concludes Genshin Impact To the Night, What is the Night's quest guide.

Check out our other Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!