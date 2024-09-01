Genshin Impact Natlan Relay Ball puzzle locations

Relay Ball in Genshin Impact is a new mechanic in Natlan. You can find up to four of them in the nation of Pyro. Interestingly, they are all located in the Ancestral Temple, and completing these puzzles will give you multiple Exquisite Chests, worth five Primogems each. Furthermore, three of the chests contain a Courier Trial's Keystone that is used to open a sealed gate at the temple to trigger a hidden quest.

This article will cover the locations of all four Relay Ball puzzles in Natlan and explain how to solve them.

All 4 Natlan Relay Ball puzzle locations in Genshin Impact

Relay Ball puzzle #1

First Relay Ball puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by teleporting to the waypoint in the Ancestral Temple. Next, turn around and go down to the lower level to find the first Relay Ball puzzle. Interact with the nearby Spiritsconce and transform into a Yumkasaur to pick up the Relay Ball using the skill button. Finally, aim at the Relay Ball Converter and release it to solve the puzzle.

Trending

You will get an Exquisite Chest and a Courier's Trial Keystone as a reward for completing this challenge.

Relay Ball puzzle #2

Second Relay Ball puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

You have to head to the eastern bridge for the second puzzle. Do note that this is slightly trickier than the one before it.

Start by picking up the Relay Ball while in the Yumkasaur form and aim at the red platform on the other end of the bridge. As soon as the ball hits the Converter, turn around and use the Yumkasaur's skill at the device on the door to open it. This will complete the challenge and you will get another Exquisite Chest containing the Courier's Trial Keystone.

Relay Ball puzzle #3

Third Relay Ball puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Relay Ball puzzle is located on the western bridge of the Ancestral Temple.

Once there, pick up the ball and hit the Relay Ball Converter to change its direction. Next, aim and release the ball at it before hitting the Converter a second time to solve the puzzle and get an Exquisite Chest as well as the last Courier's Trial Keystone.

Relay Ball puzzle #4

The last Relay Ball puzzle is hidden inside a cave west of the Ancestral Temple. To get there, start by teleporting to the waypoint northwest of the temple. Then, go south across the ruin to find a small cave entrance near a small tent and a group of Yumkasaurs. Enter the cave to find a Wayob Manifestation which you must defeat to remove the seal from the Relay Ball.

Finally, transform into a Yumkasaur and go to the next floor to pick up the Relay Ball. Subsequently, go to the other corner of the room to find a green Relay Ball Converter and aim at it. There's no need to touch the blue Converter. This will solve the last Relay Ball puzzle in Natlan and you will get an Exquisite Chest reward.

Check out our other Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!