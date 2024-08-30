Genshin Impact To Wish Upon a Star quest guide

To Wish Upon a Star in Genshin Impact is a short World Quest near the Ancestral Temple in Natlan. It is about a small kid who is looking for star shards in a large crater. During it, you will help him investigate the spot where a star fell from the sky in a bid to find the shards. It is a simple and short quest that unlocks a hidden achievement called "Awaken! Night Head!" Furthermore, you will get 30 Primogems upon completing the mission.
To esnure you have an easier time, this article will provide a simple guide on how to complete the To Wish Upon a Star quest in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact To Wish Upon a Star quest location and guide
To Wish Upon a Star quest location
Teleport to the waypoint northeast of the Ancestral Temple and head east to find a kid with a quest marker above his head at the crater. Approach him to start the To Wish Upon a Star quest in Genshin Impact.
Go down with Orqo
Jump down and talk to Orqo one more time to get further instructions from him.
Collect the scattered star shards
After talking to Orqo, interact with the nearby Saurian icon to transform into a Tepetlisaurus. Next, approach the large structure in the hole and destroy it. Attacking three times will be enough. You can also see the structure's durability depleting with each hit.
Stay in the Tepetlisaurus form and use the Skill button to enter the ground. Next, climb the walls and collect all three scattered star shards in Genshin Impact's To Wish Upon a Star quest.
Talk to Orqo and return the scattered star fragments
Talk to Orqo after gathering all the shards before placing them in their original positions. Once that is done, wait for a few seconds.
Let Orqo do his thing and wait to get a hidden achievement in Genshin Impact called "Awaken! Night Head!" A long cutscene will begin soon after and a new NPC will appear before you get teleported back to the surface to conclude the quest.
You will get 20 Primogems for completing the To Wish Upon a Star quest in Genshin Impact.
