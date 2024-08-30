Genshin Impact Tracer No Tracing quest guide

Tracer No Tracing in Genshin Impact is the first part of the Tale of Dreams Plucked From Fire quest series in Natlan. During the quest, you meet an NPC and investigate the underground ruins near the "People of the Springs" area. Doing this helps unlock a new location and a hidden teleport waypoint, giving access to several chests and Pyroculus.

Completing Tracer No Tracing will give you 30 Primogem rewards and 200 People of the Springs Reputation EXP.

Genshin Impact Tracer No Tracing quest location and guide

Tracer No Tracing quest location

Tracer No Tracing quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven near People of the Springs and enter the ruins from the large hole in the ground to meet a nameless NPC. Interact with her to start the Tracer No Tracing world quest.

Trending

Defeat the opponents

Defeat the enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the middle of the room and defeat Genshin Impact's Secret Source Automaton. This will open the door to the next room and trigger a short cutscene.

Investigate the ruin

Investigate the ruin (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and head deeper into the ruin until you reach a locked door, which will trigger another cutscene. Do not enter the lava since it will deplete your character's HP and kill them. That said, you can get a hidden achievement "Hot! HOT!" for letting your character fall for the first time.

Search for the Unveiling Script(s)

Hit the rock inscription (Image via HoYoverse)

Transform into a Koholasaurus and hit the inscription on the rock before interacting with the device next to the door to open the path. Next, head deeper into the cave to find a hidden teleport waypoint.

Investigate the mechanism in the center

Script #1

Defeat the mob (Image via HoYoverse)

Transform into a Koholasaurus before approaching the glowing circle on the lava and jumping. This will help you navigate through the lava and move around the cave easily.

Next, go southeast to find the script and get close to it. This will spawn an Avatar of Lava. Defeat it in a fight before transforming into Koholasaurus and hitting the rock inscription.

Script #2

Shut down the Iridescent Beam (Image via HoYoverse)

Go northwest to find the second script. You will another glowing circle near the rock inscription. Enter it and jump to shut down the Iridescent Beam before hitting the inscription.

Integrate the Unveiling Script(s) into the Phlogiston Engraving

Put the scripts into the Phlogiston Engraving (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the floating stone platform and put the Unveiling Scripts to activate it. This will trigger a short cutscene.

Ride the Spiritway back to the ground level

Rite the Spiritay (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the center of the floating platform and jump to ride the Spiritway. This will take you back to the surface and conclude the quest.

Tracer No Tracing quest rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You will get two Hero's Wits and 30 Primogems for completing the Tracer No Tracing quest. Additionally, this will trigger the sequel quest titled Seeker No Finding.

Check out our other Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!