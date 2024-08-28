  • home icon
Genshin Impact: Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker enemy location, drops, and how to beat

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Aug 28, 2024 10:51 GMT
Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker in Genshin Impact Natlan region. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Secret Source Automaton: Hunter-Seeker is a new enemy added in Genshin Impact's 5.0 update. They are found exclusively in the Natlan region and Travelers can farm their drops by defeating them. These automaton enemies are quite tough and are capable of firing laser attacks which players should try and avoid.

This article highlights the location of the Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker enemy in Genshin Impact. It also provides information about its drops and the best way to defeat it.

Genshin Impact Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker locations

The Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker is an Elite Enemy that can be found all across the Natlan region. Created by a civilization from the past, these mechanical foes now wander the land aimlessly. The interactive map above showcases their general locations throughout the Pyro nation.

Here are the best locations to farm these enemies in the game:

1) Sulfurous Veins

There are three Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seekers near the Teleport Waypoint north of Sulfurous Veins. Players can see their general locations on the map above.

2) Ameyalco Waters

Travelers can also encounter the Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seekers near the Statue of the Seven, south of Ameyalco Waters. There are three of these foes at the location marked above.

Defeating the Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker in Genshin Impact will yield the following in-game resources:

  • Axis of the Secret Source
  • Sheath of the Secret Source
  • Heart of the Secret Source

Players will need them to enhance characters and weapons from the Natlan region.

How to defeat Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker

The Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker has increased RES against all types of damage in its normal state. Hence, overcoming it during this point can be difficult. However, there is a way to defeat it easily by creating an opening.

The Secret Source Automaton Hunter-Seeker charges itself around characters using their Nightsoul abilities. Once it is charged, it unleashes a powerful laser attack and loses all the increased RES. As such, players must use their Nightsoul abilities to enable the foe to use its laser attack and then use the opportunity to finish it off.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
