Genshin Impact Seeker No Finding quest guide

Seeker No Finding in Genshin Impact is a sequel to the Tracer No Tracing World Quest. You can start it in the ruins near the Statue of The Seven, east of the People of the Springs. It is one of the most important storylines in the game as it helps unlock the Toyac Springs, the floating islands in south Natlan. Upon completing it, you will get a new achievement, Primogem rewards, and unlock two hidden teleport waypoints.

Here's a simple guide on how to complete the Seeker No Finding quest.

Seeker No Finding Genshin Impact quest guide

Head to the Upper Sanctum

Transform into Koholasaurus and use the Spiritway (Image via HoYoverse)

Seeker No Finding in Genshin Impact will automatically begin after you complete Tracer No Tracing. Once the quest has started, interact with the Saurian icon to transform into Koholasaurus and ride on the Spiritway to get to the Upper Sanctum.

A teleport waypoint will automatically unlock when you step on the first floating island.

Head to the next floating island and examine the Iridescent Inscription

Interact with the glowing spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the other end of the island and interact with the glowing spot next to the tree. This will create a wind current that you can use to get to the next floating island.

Interact with the inscription (Image via HoYoverse)

Once there, interact with the golden inscription near the pool.

Head to the last floating island

Defeat the slimes and create a wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

Once again, head to the other side of the island and defeat the Anemo slimes. Next, interact with the glowing spot on the ground to summon wind current and use it to get to the last floating island. While you're at it, you can also collect a Pyroculus. Moreover, you will find another teleport waypoint on the next island.

Examine the Iridescent Inscription and investigate the giant stone tablet

Investigate the stone tablet (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and interact with the inscription before heading to the giant stone tablet. This will trigger a brief cutscene.

Complete the trial

Transform into Koholasaurus and complete the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

After talking to Chikya, transform into Koholasaurus and complete the trial. Note that new Spiritways will appear during the challenge, and you must control your direction and jump to switch paths.

Hidden... Ahead achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth adding that you will unlock a hidden achievement Hidden... Ahead during the trial, which is worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Defeat the monsters that have been awakened

Defeat all the mobs (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and approach the stone tablet in the middle of the pond. This will trigger a cutscene before awakening three Avatars of Lava. Defeat them to trigger another cutscene to conclude the Seeker No Finding quest.

Not All Treasure is Silver and Gold achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Seeker No Finding quest will give you the following rewards:

Primogem x40

Hero's Wit's x2

Ignited Seed of Life x2

In addition, you will unlock another achievement called Not All Treasure Is Silver and Gold, worth 10 Primogems.

