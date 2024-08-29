Genshin Impact Rite of the Bold quest guide

Rite of the Bold in Genshin Impact is the second part of the Between Pledge and Forgettance quest series in Natlan. Some Travelers might get confused about the prerequisites for unlocking the quest since the game doesn't mention it anywhere. Once unlocked, players can obtain Primogem rewards and a new achievement.

This guide will help you unlock the Rite of the Bold quest and complete it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Rite of the Bold quest location and guide

Between Pledge and Forgettance (Image via HoYoverse)
Between Pledge and Forgettance (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all the quests you must finish to unlock the Rite of the Bold quest in Genshin Impact:

  • Lost in the Woods
  • Beneath the Crystal Rock
  • Peace to the Slumbering
  • Tracer no Tracing
  • Seeker no Finding

Lost in the Woods is the first quest that you automatically complete when entering Natlan for the first time. Meanwhile, Beneath the Crystal Rock and Peace to the Slumbering are chain quests you can trigger by talking to Titu near the teleport waypoint in Sulfurous Veins.

Lastly, Tracer no Tracing and Seeker no Finding are also connected quests that you can start by talking to Chikya in the underground ruins near "People of the Springs"

Go to the Children of Echoes

Advance the in-game time and go to Children of Echoes (Image via HoYoverse)
Advance the in-game time and go to Children of Echoes (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the prerequisites, advance the in-game by two days. This will trigger a dialogue by Paimon and unlock the Rite of the Bold quest.

Talk to Manqu

Find Manqu and talk to him (Image via HoYoverse)
Find Manqu and talk to him (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the quest has started, follow the quest navigation and find Manqu talking to Pacal, the chief of Children of Echoes. Interact with them to trigger a long cutscene. Shortly after, you will be teleported to another location.

Defeat Pacal

Defeat Pacal and his companion (Image via HoYoverse)
Defeat Pacal and his companion (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat Pacal and his Saurian companion in a battle. Once you're done, another long cutscene will begin and conclude the quest.

Quest rewards

Rite of the Bold quest rewards (Image via HoYoverse)
Rite of the Bold quest rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the quest will give you the following rewards:

  • Primogem x30
  • Talisman of Waxaklahun Ubah Kan
  • Mora x35000

You will also unlock a new achievement called The Legend of the Legendary Heroes, worth five Primogems.

