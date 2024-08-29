Genshin Impact Peace to the Slumbering quest guide

Peace to the Slumbering in Genshin Impact is a sequel quest to Beneath the Crystal Rock. During the quest, you enter an underground area in the Sulfurous Veins to investigate what the inscription responds to. Completing the quest will reward you with 40 Primogems, one Luxurious Chest, and one new achievement. Moreover, you will unlock a hidden teleport waypoint.

Here's a complete guide to the Peace to the Slumbering quest in Genshihn Impact.

Peace to the Slumbering Genshin Impact quest guide

Check the hole below

Touch the inscription (Image via HoYoverse)

Enter the hole and head deeper into the area until you see the inscription. Touch it to open a path and follow it. This will trigger a brief cutscene.

Touch the inscription

Touch the inscription in the middle of the area (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and go to the middle of the area before interacting with the shining spot. Note that the crystal platforms keep going up and down, so time your movements. Additionally, you cannot climb them like a regular wall. Using Kazuha, Venti, or Wanderer is advised for better mobility.

Find the inscription fragments

Fragment #1

Break the Solid Phtlogiston Crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

Approaching the crystal formation will create a barrier around you and spawn a few Rifthounds. Defeat them to remove the barrier and break the Solid Phlogiston Crystal using a Sword, Claymore, or Polearm. Once that is done, touch the inscription. This will change the crystal formation and trigger a cutscene.

Fragment #2

The second fragment (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the cutscene ends, go straight and climb the crystal formation to break to find the second fragment.

Fragment #3

Third inscription (Image via HoYoverse)

The third inscription at a pretty high place, so you must climb the rock pillar from behind. Once you're up, break the Solid Phlogiston Crystal and touch the inscription.

Fragment #4

Fourth inscription (Image via HoYoverse)

After you find the third inscription, the landscape will change again. Next, defeat all the Rifthounds and touch the inscription. This will cause the crystal pillars to move again.

Fragment #5

Follow the Saurian (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow your little Saurian companion to exit the place and touch the fifth inscription fragment. This will trigger another short cutscene.

Grant the warriors peace

Defeat both warriors (Image via HoYoverse)

After the dialogue ends, both Zephaniah and Irizar will unfreeze. Defeat them in a fight to start another cutscene and conclude the quest.

Peace to the Slumbering quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon completing the quest, you will get a Luxurious Chest, 40 Primogems, and the Ancestral Reminiscence achievement.

