Genshin Impact Red Metal Key location and how to use

The Red Metal Key in Genshin Impact is a secret puzzle item you might find while exploring the Sulfurous Veins area on Natlan. Unfortunately, the item description doesn't explain how or where to use it. On the other hand, you might find a locked door that can only be opened with the Red Metal Key, but without information on where to find the item.

This article will provide a brief guide on how to obtain the Red Metal Key and where to use it in Genshin Impact. Completing this challenge will reward you with two Common Chests and one Precious Chest.

Red Metal Key location in Genshin Impact

The Red Metal Key can be found in the Waterlogged Ruins, an underground area southwest of Sulfurous Veins. Note that this location can only be accessed by engaging in the Beneath the Crystal Rock World Quest.

You can start the quest by interacting with the nameless NPC near the eastern teleport waypoint in Sulfurous Veins. As you progress in the quest, you will unlock the Waterlogged Ruins where you will find a stairway with a shining spot. Interact with the spot to obtain the Red Metal Key.

Where to use Red Metal Key in Genshin Impact

Teleport to the waypoint east of the Goldflame Qucusaur Tyrant boss and move a few degrees to your right before heading straight. Next, climb the wall to find a small cave with a locked entrance. Interact with the nearby mechanism on the wooden box and use the Red Metal Key to open the gate.

Enter the cave and open all three chests. The Precious Chest will reward you with 10 Primogems, while the Common Chests will give you two Primogems each. Unfortunately, there are no other rewards or achievements for unlocking the gate.

This concludes the brief guide on how to obtain the Red Metal Key and where to use it in Genshin Impact.

