Genshin Impact Ripe For Trouble quest guide

Ripe For Trouble in Genshin Impact is a hidden World Quest located in Natlan. During the quest, you meet an NPC called Tisoc and investigate an underground area near Tepeacac Rise to resolve the Flamegranate Tree problem. Completing it will help you unlock new locations and waypoints on the map, access several chests and Pyroculus, and get Primogem rewards.
Here's a simple guide on how to start the Ripe For Trouble quest and complete it in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Ripe For Trouble quest location and guide
Get the Green-Edged Paper Slip and talk to Poca
Teleport to the Statue of The Seven north of "Scions of the Canopy" and go east to find an enemy camp. Defeat the mobs and interact with the wooden boxes to obtain a Green-Egded Paper Slip.
Teleport to the weapon material domain and head north towards the cliff. From there, jump to enter the small opening in the ground and enter the cave to find an NPC named Poca. Talk to her to start the Ripe For Trouble quest in Genshin Impact.
Enter the cavern and look for Tisoc, who has gone missing
Follow the quest navigation to go deeper into the cave. On a related note, you will also find a hidden teleport waypoint on your way. Unlock it to get five Primogems. Next, keep moving ahead to find Tisoc unconscious on the giant tree root. Interact with him to trigger a cutscene.
Explore the roots of the Flamegranate Tree and break the solidified magma
Follow the quest navigation to find a few Yumkasaurus and Hydro Slimes. Transform into the Saurian and pick up the Flamegranate before aiming it towards the solidified magma and releasing it. This will open a new path for you.
Continue forward
Keep moving forward to find another chamber flooded in water. Interact with the nearby Spiritsconce to transform into the Yumkasaur and pull out the pillar on the wall. This will summon a few floating platforms. Use it to reach a sleeping Ruin Guard and defeat it.
Next, climb the stairs and interact with the device. This will open the locked gate and trap you inside the room, but there's no need to worry. Attack the wall with red colored blocks to break it.
Collect the Precious Chest and infuse the nearby altar with Phlogiston. This will summon a few Colingrass Sigils that you can use to get to the other side as Yumkasaur.
Break the solidified magma
Pick up the Flamegranates and use them to break the solidified magma. This will trigger a series of explosions and create a new path for you.
Go to the lower levels of the Flamegranate's roots
Follow the quest navigation to get to the lower levels of the Flamegranate's roots to get another cutscene.
Find a way to increase the Liquid Phlogiston levels
Head northeast of the cavern using the Yumkasaur's ability to find a solidified magma. Use the nearby Flamegranate to break it. This will trigger another cutscene.
Flee! Quickly!
Lastly, use the Colingrass Sigils to escape the place, triggering another cutscene, and you will be teleported back to the place where you found Tisoc. This will also conclude the Ripe for Trouble quest.
You will get 40 Primogems, two Hero's Wit, and the "For the Fairest" achievement for completing the Ripe For Trouble quest.
