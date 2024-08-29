Green-Edged Paper Slip in Genshin Impact: Location and how to use it

Green-Edged Paper Slip in Genshin Impact is a quest item that is used to trigger a hidden world quest called Ripe for Trouble. As of this writing, you can find this slip in three different locations. Note that after collecting the Green-Edged Paper Slip for the first time, you won't be able to obtain it in the other two locations. You can then visit an NPC below the canyon northwest of the Ancestral Temple to start a hidden quest.

This article will cover all three locations for the Greed-Edged Paper Slip and how to use it in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Green-Edged Paper Slip locations and how to use it

Green-Edged Paper Slip location #1

Go to the enemy camp and pick up the slip (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven north of "Scions of the Canopy" and head east towards the Sauroform Tribal Warrior enemy camp. Defeat all the mobs and collect the chest before interacting with the wooden box to obtain the Green-Edged Paper Slip. Viewing it from your inventory will open up a map with a short message suggesting that it is a very important pass.

Green-Edged Paper Slip #2

Interact with the wooden box (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in "Scions of the Canopy" and turn around to see a couple of wooden boxes. Interact with them to get the Green-Edged Paper Slip.

Green-Edged Paper Slip location #3

Check the lower platform (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to "Scions of the Canopy" using the Reputation NPC and turn left. Head straight and jump down to the lower platform before interacting with the sparkling spot to obtain the slip. The image above does not show any sparkling spots because the slip has already been collected from another location.

How to use Green-Edged Paper Slip

Talk to the NPC below the canyon (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining the Green-Edged Paper Slip, teleport to the weapon level-up material domain northwest of the Ancestral Temple and head north. Jump down from the cliff to see a slim opening in the ground and go further down to find an NPC with a quest marker and "???" over her head.

Lastly, talk to her to begin a short cutscene. This will start the hidden Ripe for Trouble World Quest in Genshin Impact. Completing the quest will give you the following rewards:

Primogem x40

Mystic Enhancement Ore x3

Mora x13000

Hero's Wit x2

This concludes the guide on where to find the Green-Edged Paper Slip and how to use it.

