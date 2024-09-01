Into the Painting is one of the many new achievements that have been introduced in Genshin Impact 5.0. To claim it, you must complete an unfinished graffiti inside a cave under Teticpac Peak by finding six Broken Graffiti-Marked Stones and placing them back on the cave's wall. Doing so will also reveal a hidden location in Natlan and offer many rewards and special collectible items, including a Pyroculous.

This article will be a guide on how to unlock the Into the Painting achievement in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Into the Painting achievement guide

Graffiti wall location on the map above and under the ground (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the graffiti wall in question if you teleport to the underground waypoint just southwest of Teticpac Peak. Head east, and you will come across a wall with unfinished graffiti on it. Upon interacting with it, you will be prompted to submit Broken Graffiti-Marked Stones. Six of these stones must be collected, and you can find them spread across various locations in Natlan.

Location of all 6 Broken Graffiti-Marked Stones on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #1: Ameyalco Waters

Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #1 location (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the first Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone, teleport to the waypoint southwest of Ameyalco Waters and follow the road heading up northwest. You will come across a small pond by the road where you will see a single Conessence Stone mining spot by a rock.

Break the stone to start the puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

You must break the stone to start the puzzle. As soon as you do this, small bubbles will appear, which you must interact with to follow them; they will lead you toward the big rock with a Koholasaurus Saurian painting nearby. You must then transform yourself into a Koholasaurus Saurian and hit the painting with your normal attacks to complete the puzzle.

You will then be rewarded with a treasure chest, which will contain the first Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone inside it needed for unlocking the "Into the Painting" achievement.

2) Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #2: Scions of the Canopy

Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the second Broken Graffiti-Maked Stone, teleport to the Statue of the Seven that is north of Scions of the Canopy region and head east to find a small bowl under a lamp with some Quenepa Berries around it. Pick up and place a Quenepa Berry in the bowl to complete this puzzle. You will be rewarded with a treasure chest that contains the second Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone needed for unlocking the "Into the Painting" achievement.

3) Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #3: Teticpac Peak

Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the third spot, teleport to the waypoint north of Teticpac Peak and head slightly towards the southwest. Coming down along the lake, you will find a mechanism with a small windmill with only five blades and a lever in front of it that makes the blades turn upon interaction. Turn the blades of the windmill in such a way that when stopped, the five blades align perfectly with the three blades on the rock behind it, making it look complete.

Completing this puzzle will reward you with a treasure chest that contains the third Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone to complete the "Into the Painting" achievement.

4) Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #4: Ancestral Temple

Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the fourth location, teleport to the northwest waypoint of the Ancestral Temple and head northeast. You will find two rocks with paintings on them next to a small camera. Interact with the camera to start the challenge.

Shoot the Anemo Slimes at the right time to complete the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

To complete the challenge, shoot two waves of moving Anemo Slimes at the right moment, which is when they come in front of the two marks on the big rock on their respective sides. Completing the challenge will reward you with a treasure chest, which will contain the fourth Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone needed for the "Into the Painting" achievement.

5) Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #5: Ancestral Temple

Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #5 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the fifth puzzle, you can use the Teleport Waypoint in the center of the Ancestral Temple. There is a Yumkasaurus Saurian's Spiritsconce next to the waypoint that you will need to use to complete the puzzle.

Once you have transformed yourself into the Yumkasaurus Saurian, head east to find a spot by the river where you can see a crack in the wall. Use the Yumkasaurus Saurian's ability to grab the Flamegranate and throw it at the crack to reveal the treasure chest behind it. This chest contains the fifth Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone needed to complete the "Into the Painting" achievement.

6) Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #6: Ancestral Temple

Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone #6 (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the final location, teleport to the waypoint in the middle of the Sulfurous Veins region and head east, where you will find an Eroding Avatar of Earth guarding a gate and the final puzzle. Defeat the enemy and transform yourself into a Tepetlisaurus Saurian.

You will find a mark on the ground where the enemy was resting, hit the mark with the Tepetlisaurus's abilities to start the puzzle. You must then travel to and hit five other spots to complete the puzzle. Completing this puzzle will reveal the secret room that the enemy was guarding, where you will find a Precious Chest that will contain the final Broken Graffiti-Marked Stone inside it which is needed for the "Into the Painting" achievement.

Once you collect all six of these broken stones, head back to the underground cave and place them on the wall one by one to complete the graffiti. Doing so will unlock the "Into the Painting" achievement and reveal the special cave that was hidden behind it.

