Genshin Impact Blazing Flint Ore location, how to get and more

The Blazing Flint Ore is a new Special Item in Genshin Impact version 5.0. You can acquire three of these items as of the current version. However, acquiring the Blazing Flint Ore requires players to unlock the Natlan reputation system (which can be done by completing Act I of the Natlan Archon Quest "Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn".)

Read on to learn more about the location of the Blazing Flint Ores, their potential uses, and how to obtain them in Genshin Impact.

Blazing Flint Ore location in Genshin Impact

The location of each of the tribes' Obsidian Totem Poles (Image via HoYoverse)

The Blazing Flint Ore is obtained as a reward for reaching Reputation Level 4 with each of the three tribes that have been introduced in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. To claim a Blazing Flint Ore, teleport to each tribe's Obsidian Totem Pole and check your reputation rewards.

Trending

You can do so by speaking to the reputation representative standing beside the Obsidian Totem Pole, or interacting with the Pole directly to skip the dialogue and head straight to the reputation and rewards page.

Blazing Flint Ore in Genshin Impact: How to get?

The Blazing Flint Ore is a reward for reaching Reputation Level 4 with a tribe (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the Blazing Flint Ore is only available as a reward for reaching Reputation Level 4, you need to work on it with each of the three tribes in Natlan. Moreover, you are rewarded one Ore for each tribe that you reach a Reputation Level of 4 with, meaning that as of version 5.0, you can obtain up to three Blazing Flint Ores.

To level up your reputation with a particular tribe, complete the available Tribal Chronicles quests, accept bounties and supply notices pertaining to the tribe, and explore the region inhabited by them.

Blazing Flint Ore in Genshin Impact: How to use?

Comment byu/3konchan from discussion inGenshinImpact Expand Post

Currently, the Blazing Flint Ores cannot be used in Genshin Impact. It is classified as a "Very Special Item", and has the following description:

"Known as a raw ore due to the radiant glow it harbors. When grasped in one's hand, one can feel the fiery pulse thrumming within the stone. Perhaps one day, held high against the starry sky, it might emit a gentle gleam that illuminates the night."

After you obtain a Blazing Flint Ore, you can find it in the Precious Items tab in your inventory. If you try to use it, you get a dialog prompt that says "Wait for the moment to activate this item".

Players have been speculating that since there will be a total of six Blazing Flint Ores available as rewards from the six different Natlan tribes, they might serve as the six necessary Constellations for the Pyro Traveler. However, we will have to wait for more information about this item before confirming its use.

Also read these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!