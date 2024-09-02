How to unlock Natlan reputation system in Genshin Impact

Just like other nations in Teyvat, the Natlan reputation system has been introduced with the release of Genshin Impact 5.0. However, the Natlan system is very different compared to other nations, as earning reputation in the nation of Pyro is split between the six different tribes in the area.

A total of three tribes have been introduced so far in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact, and each of these tribes has its own reputation system. Rewards for earning reputation are also divided into two sections: the first being separate rewards for each tribe, and the second being a collective reward system based on how many tribes players have earned max reputation with.

This article provides a guide on how to unlock the Natlan reputation system, along with a brief overview of the quests and rewards available.

Trending

Unlocking Natlan reputation system in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Natlan reputation system, you need to complete the Archon Quest Chapter V: Act I Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn. The Natlan reputation system will be unlocked automatically once you finish the quest.

As mentioned earlier, each tribe in Natlan has a separate reputation system. As of version 5.0, these are the tribes with their own systems:

Children of Echoes

Scions of the Canopy

People of the Springs

Once you have unlocked the Natlan reputation system, you can directly teleport to the Reputation area for each tribe. You can also check your current reputation level by interacting with the Obsidian Totem Pole of a specific tribe.

Natlan Reputation System: Children of Echoes

Children of Echoes Obsidian Totem Pole location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Children of Echoes reputation system is located in the main tribe area. You can teleport directly to its Obsidian Totem Pole, which is guarded by an NPC named Cauich. To check your Children of Echoes tribe reputation level, you can either talk to Cauich or walk up to the Obsidian Totem Pole and click on the "About my reputation with the Children of Echoes..." option.

Children of the Echoes Reputation rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get the following rewards by increasing your Children of Echoes reputation:

Reputation Lv. 1: Philosophies of Conflict x2

Reputation Lv. 2: Glittering Gemstones Recipe

Reputation Lv. 3: Stonehut of Echoes: High-Top Boots Furnishing Blueprint

Reputation Lv. 4: Blazing Flint Ore

Increase your Children of Echoes reputation level by completing the Tribal Chronicles quests, accepting Bounties and Supply Notices affiliated to the tribe, and exploring the Tequemecan Valley region.

Natlan Reputation System: Scions of the Canopy

Scions of the Canopy Obsidian Totem Pole location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can teleport directly to the Scions of the Canopy Obsidian Totem Pole, which is managed by the NPC Aclla. Speak to Aclla to check your current reputation level with the tribe, or interact with the Obsidian Totem Pole and pick the "About my reputation with the Scions of the Canopy..." option.

Scions of the Canopy Reputation rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the following rewards that can be obtained by increasing your Scions of the Canopy tribe reputation:

Reputation Lv. 1: Philosophies of Contention x2

Reputation Lv. 2: Puff Pops Recipe

Reputation Lv. 3: Huitztlan's Campground: Companion's Connection Furnishing Blueprint

Reputation Lv. 4: Blazing Flint Ore

You can increase your Scions of the Canopy reputation level by completing Bounties and Supply Requests affiliated with the tribe, finishing the Tribal Chronicles quests, and exploring the Coatepec Mountain region.

Natlan Reputation System: People of the Springs

People of the Springs Obsidian Totem Pole location (Image via HoYoverse)

The People of the Springs Obsidian Totem Pole is located in its main region and has the NPC Caramuru standing near it. To check your reputation level with the tribe, simply walk up to the Obsidian Totem Pole and choose the "About my reputation with the People of the Springs..." option, or talk to Caramaru.

People of the Springs Reputation rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the rewards that you can get by gradually increasing your People of the Springs reputation:

Reputation Lv. 1: Philosophies of Kindling x2

Reputation Lv. 2: Hot Spring O'Clock Recipe

Reputation Lv. 3: Hot Spring Retreat: Top Choice Furnishing Blueprint

Reputation Lv. 4: Blazing Flint Ore

You can increase your reputation with the People of the Springs tribe by completing the Tribal Chronicles quests, accepting Bounties and Supply notices affiliated with the tribe, and exploring the Toyac Springs region.

Natlan Reputation System: Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber

Gifts from the Speaker's Chamber rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from the separate reputation rewards that can be claimed from each tribe, the Natlan reputation system gives you extra rewards for each tribe that you have reached maximum reputation with.

As of version 5.0, there are only three available tribes that you can reach max reputation with. As the game progresses and more tribes are introduced, you can claim all the rewards mentioned below.

These are the rewards that can be obtained by gaining max reputation with the tribes:

The number of tribes with max reputation reached Rewards that can be obtained 1 tribe

1) Natlan: Divine Army Namecard

2) Natlan Mining Outcrop Search unlocked (search for Natlan's mining outcrops with help from blacksmith Alom)

2 tribes

1) Borderland Billet Trove

2) Natlan Merchant Discounts unlocked (discounted prices at Zakan's Street Bites and Bounama's Grocery)

3 tribes

1) Natlan TCG card back

2) Pyro Treasure Compass Forging Blueprint

4 tribes

1) Natlan: Fiery Dragon Namecard

2) Pyroculus Resonance Stone Crafting Blueprint

5 tribes

Wings of Soaring Flame (Natlan Glider)

6 tribes

1) Special Recipe Gift

2) Special Furnishing Gift



Also check out these Genshin Impact articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!