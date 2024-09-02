Genshin Impact Hmm? Natlan? commission hidden achievement guide

Hmm? Natlan? is a new daily commission in Natlan that rewards players with a hidden achievement titled Natlan Academic. Among the new daily commissions that have been introduced in Natlan, there are quite a few that have hidden achievements, and the Hmm? Natlan? commission is one of them.
To unlock daily commissions in Natlan, the following quests need to be completed:
- Archon Quest Chapter V Act I Flowers Resplendent on a Sun-Scorched Sojourn.
- Toward Red-Hot Adventure!
After you have completed both these quests, you can set your daily commission region to Natlan. Read this guide to find out how to complete the Hmm? Natlan daily commission quest in Genshin Impact and get the hidden achievement.
Hmm? Natlan? commission guide in Genshin Impact
Hmm? Natlan is a daily commission quest in Natlan that takes place in the Stadium of the Sacred Flame area. This quest does not require any other prerequisite daily commission quests, and players can obtain this randomly after setting the daily commission region to Natlan.
Follow these steps to complete the Hmm? Natlan Daily Commission quest and get the subsequent hidden achievement:
Step 1: Begin the quest by talking to the NPC Keita
You can navigate to the quest area directly from the quests tab, or you can teleport to the Tablet of Tona region in the Stadium of Sacred Flame. There you will find the NPC Keita. Begin the daily commission Hmm? Natlan? by talking to him.
Step 2: Answer all the questions correctly
The Hmm? Natlan? daily commission has a total of six questions, out of which Keita will randomly ask you three. These are all the questions and answers available in the Hmm? Natlan? daily commission:
Question #1
- Q: “My question is: What is the name of the tribe where the Yumkasaurs live?”
- A: The Scions of the Canopy
Question #2
- Q: “My question is: Who are the companions of the Children of Echoes? What is their true name?”
- A: Tepetlisaurus
Question #3
- Q: “My question is: Who are the companions of the People of the Springs? What is their true name?”
- A: Koholasaurus
Question #4
- Q: “My question is: In Natlan, there is a type of mushroom that contains phlogiston. What is its name?”
- A: Candlecap Mushroom
Question #5
- Q: “My question is: In Natlan, there is a type of flower that contains phlogiston. What is its name?”
- A: Embercore Flower
Question #6
- Q: “Natlan has a certain thing. It can be used for forging, for the making of records... and it even has different states. Sometimes it is liquid, others solid. Moreover, this thing exists only in Natlan. My question is: What's the name of that thing?”
- A: Phlogiston.
Step 3: Complete the daily commission
After you correctly answer three out of the six aforementioned questions posed by Keita, the Hmm? Natlan daily commission will be complete, and you will get the "Natlan Academic" achievement. This achievement rewards you with five Primogems, and you can collect your rewards from the Wonders of the World achievement tab.
