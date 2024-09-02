Genshin Impact: Extraction Research Center hidden teleport waypoint location and unlock guide

In Genshin Impact, there are several hidden Teleport Waypoints in the latest region of Natlan that must be unlocked to collect everything in the Land of Pyro. While most can be done via world quests in Genshin Impact, some, like the Extraction Research Center are locked behind hidden areas that you will need to find.

In this article, we explain how to unlock the Extraction Research Center hidden Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact's Natlan region.

How to unlock the Extraction Research Center hidden Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact's Natlan

Location (Image via HoYoverse)

Either use the Blazing Ruins talent material domain or the Teleport Waypoint northeast of the Ancestral Temple. From here, follow the path till you come across the marked location. You will spot a small gap among the cliffs, leading you to a cave. Head in and you will come across one single Fatui Vanguard guarding a cage with a Yumkasaur.

Defeat him and keep heading down, where you will be ambushed by another Fatui Pyrogunner. Defeat him and look to your left to find the first chest in the region. Keep heading down to find the Extraction Research Center hidden Teleport Waypoint.

Drop below the ridge and you will discover two more Fatui and another chest. Take the latter and you will get a key that can unlock the caravan beside you. Do so to free the Yumkasaur trapped inside.

Grab the orb (Image via HoYoverse)

Go up to the pipes and keep going till one part breaks and drops a blue glowing orb into the lava. Head back, transform into your Saurian state using the nearby spiritscone, and grab the blue orb. Use the pipe system to make it across the lava while in your Saurian state. Here you will find a gate with a mechanism attached.

Aim and release the orb (Image via HoYoverse)

Aim at the mechanism by holding the Saurian ability button and you will unlock the gate. Note that once you have acquired the blue orb, do not use the Saurian's ability, as it will launch it. If you accidentally did so, you can again pick it up from the lava and use it on the mechanism.

Go past the gate to unlock the Extraction Research Center hidden Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact's Natlan region. You can keep exploring the area to find a few more chests and a small hidden side quest that will give you a Luxurious chest containing a Shattered Night Jade.

