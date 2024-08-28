Genshin Impact Lights, Kamera, Action! quest guide

Lights, Kamera, Action! is a hidden World Quest in Genshin Impact's Natlan region. It is a short and simple quest featuring the little Saurian companion and a rookie filmmaker called Akatanga. During the quest, you must follow the NPC's instructions and help him make a short film with the Saurian. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with 20 Primogems and a "Mighty Meat Fireball" furniture for the Serenitea Pot.

This guide explains how to complete the Lights, Kamera, Action! quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Lights, Kamera, Action! quest location and guide

Lights, Kamera, Action! quest location

Interact with the Kamera to start Lights, Kamera, Action! (Image via HoYoverse)

Start by teleporting the Statue of The Seven in "Children of Echoes" and climb the canyon wall in the southeast direction. It is a long climb, so using two Anemo characters for Elemental Resonance would be wise. The quest marker should appear on the mini-map as soon as you reach the top. Follow it to find a Kamera before interacting with it to start the Lights, Kamera, Action! quest.

Talk to the NPC (Image via HoYoverse)

Interacting with the Kamera will trigger a cutscene and an NPC named Akatanga will appear.

Place the Wooden Barrel somewhere suitable

Place the Barrel (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the little Saurian and place the Wooden Barrel at the shining spot. If you try to place the barrel elsewhere, nothing will happen.

Place the Elemental Bait somewhere suitable

Place the bait (Image via HoYoverse)

Once again, follow the Saurian and place the Elemental Bait at the shining spot.

Talk to Akatanga and get into position at the designated spot

Get into position (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to Akatanga after placing the Wooden Barrel and Elemental Bait. Once that is done, go to the spot where you placed the bait and get into position. Interacting with the bait will trigger a brief cutscene.

Lure the antagonist near the barrel, and smash the barrel

Lure the slime to the barrel (Image via HoYoverse)

Get behind the barrel to lure the slime. Once it is close, use a Normal Attack to smash the barrel. This will trigger another cutscene and conclude the quest.

Lights, Kamera, Action! quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

You will get the following rewards for completing the Lights, Kamera, Action! quest in Genshin Impact:

Primogem x20

"Mighty Meaty Fireball" x1

Mora x26500

This concludes the quest guide.

