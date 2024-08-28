Beneath the Crystal Rock in Genshin Impact is a new World Quest in Natlan featuring Titu, an NPC from the Children of Echoes. According to him, there's something wrong with the Shadow Pin in the Sulfurous Veins. The quest requires you to investigate the issue and reinforce the seal placed on The Abyss. Completing it will reward you with 50 Primogems and the "Okay, No More Corny Jokes..." achievement.
This article will provide a complete Genshin Impact Beneath the Crystal Rock quest guide.
Genshin Impact Beneath the Crystal Rock quest location and guide
Beneath the Crystal Rock location
You can find one NPC with a quest marker over his head near the eastern teleport waypoint in Sulfurous Veins. Talk to him to start the Beneath the Crystal Rock quest.
Go to the Lesser Shadow Pin with Titu and touch the golden inscription
Follow the quest navigation to reach the next destination and interact with the golden inscription. This will trigger a short cutscene.
Repair the Phlogiston Nail
Interact with the nearby Saurian icon and transform into a Tepetlisaurus. Next, approach all the stone pillars and use Normal Attacks to break them. Upon completing the challenge, a few Rifthounds will spawn. Defeat them to proceed further.
Go to the Lesser Shadow Pin with Titu
Follow the quest navigation until you reach a mining site with two miners. Defeat them if you wish to or ignore them and blow up the barrels near the wall. This will open up a new path to go deeper into the cave. On a related note, you will also find a hidden teleport waypoint in this location.
Go deeper until you find another golden inscription. Interact with it to trigger a cutscene.
Find the inspiration(s) scattered in other locations
Once you reach the new quest location, you will find a small mining site with a couple of hilichurls. Defeat them before transforming into a Tepetlisaurus and diving into the ground using the Skill button. Next, move to all the circle patterns on the ground and use your Normal Attack to find a way down.
Continue exploring and find a way to touch the inscription
Head deeper into the cave to find another inscription. However, as you approach, the entire place will fill up with water and you must find a way to lower the water level in order to touch the inscription.
Once the water has stopped rising, turn to your right to find a small space with two hilichurls. Head there and defeat them before operating the nearby device. This will lower the water level.
Dive into the water and head straight towards the location with red spikes coming down from the roof. Once you approach the Unstable Phlogiston Crystals, they will explode and lower the water level entirely.
Finally, interact with the golden inscription to summon a Spiritway.
Follow the inscription back to the Lesser Shadow Pin
Interact with the nearby Saurian icon to transform into a Koholasaurus before approaching the Spiritway. If you're riding the Spiritway for the first time, you will unlock a new achievement called High-Speed Lifting.
Transform back to your character before collecting the Precious Chest. You can also interact with the shining spot on the stairs to obtain a Red Metal Key. This can be used to open a gate in Sulfurous Veins for more chest rewards.
Follow the inscription back to the Lesser Shadow Pin and touch it.
Complete the sealing ritual and repair Solid Phlogiston Nail
Head down and interact with the inscription to start the challenge. Transform into a Tepetlisaurus and break all the stone pillars. Use the Skill to dive into the ground as it is easier and faster. Once you've completed it, let the cutscene finish and follow the quest navigation to exit the place.
Investigate the area beneath the canyon and defeat the enemies
Follow the quest navigation to get to the area beneath the canyon. Once there, defeat all the enemies present.
After the battle, there will be a long cutscene. This will conclude the Genshin Impact Beneath the Crystal Rock quest and you will receive the following rewards:
- Primogem x50
- Hero's Wit x5
- Mystic Enhancement Ore x4
- Mora x34000
Additionally, you will unlock a new hidden Genshin impact achievement called Okay, No More Corny Jokes..., worth five Primogems.
Check out our other Genshin Impact articles:
- Genshin Impact 5.0 quests list
- Genshin Impact 5.0 redeem codes
- Genshin Impact: Kachina build guide
- Genshin Impact: Kachina teams guide
- Genshin Impact: Mualani weapons guide
- Genshin Impact: Mualani teams guide
- Genshin Impact: Mualani build guide
- Genshin Impact: Capturing Radiance drop rates explained
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!