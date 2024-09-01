Genshin Impact The Case of the Crafting Bench quest guide

The Case of the Crafting Bench in Genshin Impact is a hidden quest in Natlan's Stadium of the Sacred Flames about a fake crafting bench and a couple of accidents caused by it. During the quest, you must complete a few challenges and get testimonies from the victims to find the culprit. Completing the quest will give you 30 Primogems and a hidden achievement called "Whoa! What a Twist!"

Here's a simple guide on how to start and complete The Case of the Crafting Bench quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact The Case of the Crafting Bench quest location and guide

The Case of the Crafting Bench quest location

The Case of the Crafting Bench location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the eastern waypoint in the Stadium of the Sacred Flames and head south to find a crafting bench near two Yumkasaurs. Interact with it to start The Case of the Crafting Bench.

Go to the clearing near the Stadium of the Sacred Flames and duel against Sumac

Defeat Sumac in a duel (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the quest location and defeat Sumac in a duel. It is an easy fight and a cutscene will begin once you've beaten her.

Check on Sumac's condition

A short cutscene with Sumac and Hampeq (Image via HoYoverse)

You will be teleported back to the Stadium of the Sacred Flames. Talk to Sumac and check on her condition. This will trigger a cutscene and a new NPC will appear.

Go to the outdoor training area to collect testimony and ask Ogun some questions

Talk to Ogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the navigation and head to the next location to find Ogun. Talk to him and complete his challenge.

Destroy all Unstable Phlogiston Crystals

Complete the Tepetlisaur challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the nearby Spirtisconce near the rock and transform into a Tepetlisaurus to start the challenge. Use the skill to dive into the ground and break all the Unstable Phlogiston Crystals. Completing the challenge will give you a Common Chest. Once you're done, talk to Ogun one more time to get his testimonial.

Talk to Pampa and complete his challenge

Complete the particles challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

After getting Ogun's testimonials, talk to Pampa and complete his challenge. Transform into Yumkasaur and collect all 25 Pyro Particles within the time limit. Completing the challenge will give you another Common Chest. Collect it and talk to Pampa to get his testimonial.

Go to the People of the Springs to meet Anela and complete her challenge

Complete Anela's challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the People of the Springs and talk to Anela. This will trigger another challenge. Transform into a Koholasaur and collect all 40 Flowlight Orbs within the time limit. Completing the challenge will you another Common Chest. Next, talk to Anela to get her testimonial.

Return to the Stadium of the Sacred Flames

Talk to Sumac (Image via HoYoverse)

Go back to the Stadium of the Sacred Flames and talk to Sumac. This will trigger a short cutscene. Next, advance the in-game time by two days.

Go to the outdoor training area and submit the victims' testimonies to the judge

Submit the testimonies (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and head to the outdoor training area. This will trigger a long cutscene of the small trial. Next, submit all the testimonies and the purchase invoice to the judge, triggering another long cutscene.

Follow Tozan via his footprints and defeat the opponents

Follow Tozan's footprints (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the footprints on the mud and find Tozan. If you're confused about where to go, just go to the long-necked rhino and turn left to find him and his twin. Once their secret is out, defeat them in a battle and lock them in the cages.

Go to the Stadium of the Sacred Flames and report to the judge

The Case of the Crafting Bench quest reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, return to the Stadium of the Sacred Flames to report everything to the judge. You will get 30 Primogems for completing The Case of the Crafting Bench quest, and unlock the "Whoa! What a Twist!" hidden achievement.

