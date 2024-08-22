Earth Shaker in Genshin Impact: Stats, materials, and best characters

The Earth Shaker is a new 4-star claymore in Genshin Impact. It is a craftable weapon, and the blueprint for this can be purchased from the blacksmith in Natlan. The weapon offers a high Base ATK at max level along with an additional ATK bonus in its secondary stat. It also increased the equipping character's Elemental Skill damage through its passive effect.

This weapon can be a good free-to-play option for damage-dealing main DPS claymore users, especially the ones who use Elemental Skills as their main source of damage.

This article will discuss how to get the Earth Shaker weapon in Genshin Impact, as well as its stats and passives, the best characters to use it with, and the materials required for upgrading it.

NOTE: Some pieces of information about the weapon's ascension materials are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Trending

Earth Shaker in Genshin Impact: Stats, materials, best characters, and more

Stats and skills

Official stats and passive of Earth Shaker (Image via HoYoverse)

The Earth Shaker is one of the five new forgeable 4-star weapons introduced in version 5.0 of Genshin Impact. Here are the stats and the passive effect of this weapon at max level 90:

Base ATK: 565

565 Secondary Stat: 27.6% ATK

27.6% ATK Passive Effect at refinement 1/2/3/4/5: After a party member triggers a Pyro-related reaction, the equipping character's Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 16/20/24/28/32% for 8 seconds. This effect can be triggered even when the triggering party member is not on the field.

The weapon offers one of the highest Base ATK at max level when compared to other 4-star claymores while also providing an additional ATK bonus in its second stat. This claymore can buff the equipping character's Elemental Skill damage whenever a party member triggers a Pyro-related reaction. Triggering this weapon's passive is easy if you have a Pyro character in your team.

Weapon Ascension materials

Materials required for leveling up the weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of materials that will be needed to level up the Earth Shaker to level 90:

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror x 3

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Hesitance x 9

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Resolve x 9

Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Splendor x 4

Ignited Stone x 15

Ignited Seed of Life x 18

Ignited Seeing Eye x 27

Sentry's Wooden Whistle x 10

Warrior's Metal Whistle x 15

Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle x 18

Mora x 150,000

The ascension materials for this weapon are the Blazing Sacrificial Heart's Terror/Hesitance/Resolve/Splendor. They can be farmed in the Ancient Watchtower domain in Natlan on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Other materials like the Ignited Stone/Seed of Life/Seeing Eye are dropped by defeating the Avatars of Lava, whereas the Whistles can be obtained by defeating the Sauroform Tribal Warriors in the overworld of Natlan.

How to get the Earth Shaker

The Earth Shaker is a craftable 4-star claymore. You will require the weapon's blueprint to craft it, which can be purchased from Arlom, the blacksmith in Natlan. You can craft this claymore by going to a blacksmith after you obtain the blueprint.

After acquiring the blueprint, you will need the following items to craft the weapon:

Borderland Claymore Billet

Condessence Crystal x 50

White Iron Chunk x 50

Mora x 500

It is possible to obtain the Borderland Claymore Billet, a weapon-forging material, by defeating Natlan's weekly Trounce Domains. Another way to obtain this material is to combine two Dream Solvents with a Midlander or Northlander Claymore Billet.

You can also obtain the weapon and its Refinement Rank 1 Ascension materials by playing the "Off we go to the Nation of Pyro!" web event.

Best characters to use the Earth Shaker

Diluc, Navia, Kinich, and Gaming are the best choices for this weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned above, the Earth Shaker can be a decent free-to-play 4-star weapon for any claymore-wielding character, especially ones who deal a majority of damage from their Elemental Skill.

With that in mind, Diluc, Navia, Kinich, and Gaming are some of the best options available for using this weapon. They are all main damage-dealing DPS characters who deal a good amount of their damage from their Elemental Skill.

These characters can make good use of the high Base ATK main stat as well as the ATK secondary stat. Diluc and Gaming are Pyro characters themselves, so they can easily trigger the weapon's passive effect. Kinich and Navia will also be able to utilize the weapon's passive if you use a Pyro support unit like Bennett or Xiangling in their team.

It is worth mentioning that, though not the best, this weapon can be a decent option for Sayu as well. Sayu is a healer, and her healing scales off of her ATK. Since the weapon has a high Base ATK, Sayu can make good use of it.

Unfortunately, she will not benefit much from the weapon's passive effect as she is not a main damage dealer and her Elemental Skill does not have high damage scalings.

Check out more articles on Genshin Impact:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!