The Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss is a difficult challenge that features some of the most powerful monsters in the game. To earn the coveted 36-star clear this time around, you must use proper teams that can effectively deal with enemy lineups and make use of the available buffs. Recently, @hxg_diluc (on X) revealed the most popular teams that players have used to clear the Abyss.

On that note, this article will list the top ten teams you can use to clear the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss, based on how most players have chosen to approach it so far.

The most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss according to player survey

Expand Tweet

Trending

@hxg_diluc posted some information on X that reveals the most-used characters and teams in the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss. The data is based on a player survey of 113,505 participants on the YShelper app.

Without further ado, here are the most used teams of the 5.3 Spiral Abyss:

Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett: 55.2%

Mavuika, Kinich, Emilie, and Bennett: 12.6%

Neuvillette, Kazuha, Xilonen, and Furina: 11.5%

Kinich, Emilie, Bennett, and Thoma: 9.9%

Arlecchino, Kazuha, Citlali, and Bennett: 9.1%

Neuvillette, Kazuha, Furina, and Charlotte: 8.9%

Kinich, Dehya, Emilie, and Bennett: 6.5%

Chasca, Furina, Bennett, and Ororon: 6.3%

Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, and Furina: 6.2%

Mavuika, Chasca, Citlali, and Bennett: 6.2%

Readers can see that more than 50% of the survey participants use Mavuika and Citlali's Melt team where Xilonen and Bennett provide support. It is the most popular team of this Abyss cycle. Moreover, all four of these units are also a part of several other top teams.

Aside from them, Kinich and Emilie have also been part of the most effective teams. They have proven to be good characters for the 5.3 Spiral Abyss, as the Burning elemental reaction is well suited for the challenge.

Lastly, the top-tier 5-star characters, Neuvillette and Arlecchino, have also been picked by multiple players, owing to them being among the best damage dealers. Neuvillette's meta-team composition comprising Kazuha, Xilonen, and Furina was used by 11.5% of the survey group. Meanwhile, Arlecchino's Melt team with Kazuha, Citlali, and Bennett was picked by 9.1 of them.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.