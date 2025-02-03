  • home icon
  Best teams to beat Solitary Suanni in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss

Best teams to beat Solitary Suanni in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Feb 03, 2025 18:50 GMT
genshin impact solitary suanni guide
Solitary Suanni in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The Solitary Suanni is one of the boss monsters present in the Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss. This mighty beast from Chenyu Vale offers a tough challenge that many players are struggling to overcome. However, with the right strategy, you can temporarily immobilize and defeat it within the time limit.

To that end, this article provides the best strategies and teams to aid you in defeating the Solitary Suanni in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss.

How to defeat the Solitary Suanni in Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss

The Solitary Suanni in Genshin Impact wields the powers of the Hydro and Anemo elements. It can be challenged in the overworld and is currently part of the enemy lineup of version 5.3 Spiral Abyss. Players hoping to get a 36-star clear must defeat this foe in the first half of Floor 12's Chamber 2.

The best way to deal a lot of damage to the Solitary Suanni is to immobilize it. Doing so will ensure the enemy stays stationary for approximately 10 seconds during which you attack it with your combos unabated.

Solitary Suanni charging phases (Image via HoYoverse)
Solitary Suanni charging phases (Image via HoYoverse)

You can immobilize this boss monster in the following ways:

  • During your fight with the Solitary Suanni, it will enter a charging phase during which it will accumulate Hydro energy. At this point, it will be covered in the Hydro element and you can use a Cryo attack to trigger the Frozen elemental reaction and freeze it in place. Afterward, trigger the Melt or Shatter elemental reaction to stun the boss monster.
  • Similarly, you can also stun the Solitary Suanni when it enters the Anemo charging phase. It gets surrounded by Anemo orbs during this period and you can use either Cryo, Hydro, Pyro, or Electro attacks to break the orbs. Successfully destroying all of them will immobilize the enemy to give you an opening.

To have better odds at defeating the Solitary Suanni and clearing the first half of Genshin Impact 5.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12, here are some recommended team compositions:

  • Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Bennett
  • Mavuika, Furina, Xilonen, and Bennett
  • Mavuika, Citlali, Xilonen, and Furina
  • Mavuika, Citlali, Chasca, and Bennett
  • Arlecchino, Kazuha, Citlali, and Bennett
  • Hu Tao, Kazuha, Citlali, and Bennett

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
