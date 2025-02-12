Genshin Impact Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter guide

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter is a new event in Genshin Impact 5.4. This is a simple interaction/exploration event, wherein you need to talk to characters present in different locations and hear anecdotes from them. There are 19 characters involved in this event, and you can interact with five every day.

This guide details the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event in Genshin Impact, including its prerequisite and recommended quests, as well as the rewards you can obtain from it.

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event details in Genshin Impact

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event eligibility

To play the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event, you must have reached a minimum of Adventure Rank 28 and completed the Liyue Archon Quest "A New Star Approaches".

Additionally, it is recommended to complete the following quests before playing this event:

Liyue Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act I - The Crane Returns on the Wind

Inazuma Archon Quest Chapter 2: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals

Xianyun' Story Quest Grus Serena Chapter: Act 1 - A Thousand Moonlit Miles

Kokomi's Story Quest Dracaena Somnolenta Chapter: Act 1 - Warriors' Dreams Like Spring Grass Renewing

While these quests are recommended to enhance the overall experience of the event, do note that not completing these quests will not affect or change the event gameplay or rewards in any way.

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event guide

As mentioned, in the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event, you can interact with 19 characters (in total) and collect 'anecdotes' from them. Five random characters will appear on the map of Teyvat daily: you need to reach their locations and interact with them to hear their story and collect their anecdote.

These are the characters from whom you can collect anecdotes in this event:

Zhongli

Xianyun

Shenhe

Keqing

Kazuha

Kokomi

Qiqi

Diluc

Yaoyao

Yunjin

Rosaria

Diona

Sucrose

Noelle

Fischl

Xiangling

Xingqiu

Ningguang

Amber

Note that the characters who appear in your world every day are completely random. Additionally, once you are done interacting with a character, they will disappear from the world and you will not be able to interact with them any further.

Characters that you can interact with will be visible on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

While the event does not provide any direct navigation system for the characters, they will be visible on the map with their icons and a speech bubble. You can click on their icons and then navigate to their locations. All characters will be present in their own regions. For example, Diluc in Mondstadt, Kokomi in Inazuma, and so on.

Since there are a total of 19 characters participating in this event, and you can meet and collect anecdotes from only five of them per day, the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event will take four days to finish.

Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event rewards

You can get the following rewards for completing the Travelers' Tales: Anthology Chapter event in Genshin Impact:

No. of Anecdotes collected Rewards 5 Anecdotes 30 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wits, 3 Sanctifying Unctions, 30000 Mora 10 Anecdotes 30 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wits, 3 Sanctifying Unctions, 30000 Mora 15 Anecdotes 30 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wits, 3 Sanctifying Unctions, 30000 Mora 20 Anecdotes 30 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wits, 3 Sanctifying Unctions, 30000 Mora

